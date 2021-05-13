 Skip to main content
Face masks will be optional at Natrona County schools beginning Friday
breaking top story

Face masks will be optional at Natrona County schools beginning Friday

  • Updated
Mask Protest

Matthew Lloyd and his sister Evelyn Lloyd hold a sign outside the Natrona County School District board of trustees meeting in Casper on April 26. Matthew is a student at Park Elementary.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Face masks will no longer be required in Natrona County School District buildings beginning Friday, the district announced Thursday. 

The district requested permission from state health officials to do away with the mask requirement. More than half of the state's 48 school districts have been approved to lift mask requirements. Natrona County School District is the largest to be approved so far.

Masks will still be required on school buses because of a federal requirement, and schools will still require masks at "nursing stations." Otherwise, face coverings will be optional. 

"We understand some families may have questions or concerns regarding the safety and health of their child(ren). Please contact your child's school, as soon as possible, if you have concerns regarding the approval of the exception request. Your child's individual school will work directly with school families to identify needed accommodations and supports," the announcement reads.

This story will be updated.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Tags

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

