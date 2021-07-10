Fact Check: An NCSD trustee knocked an NEA position on critical race theory. But his statement wasn’t accurate.

Natrona County School District Trustee Clark Jensen protested a statement from a national teacher’s union about critical race theory Wednesday during a public meeting.
“The (National Education Association) has recently approved, said, stated, that they would push critical race theory throughout the nation, and that’s troubling to me,” Jensen said.
“I don’t want to be dictated by a national organization that doesn’t represent Wyoming … We can’t be under the thumb of those who would change our culture in our state and in our communities,” he added.
But Jensen’s statement about the nation’s largest teacher’s union wasn’t accurate.
Here’s what actually happened, plus a look at what the district’s existing curriculum includes.
What did the NEA say?
The national teachers’ union did approve a “new business item” dealing with critical race theory at its recent annual conference, but it didn’t say it would push the topic in the nation’s schools.
The item did say the union would support educators who attempt to teach through the academic framework, and that other efforts to educate about racism would be protected.
The statement said the organization will share information on what critical race theory “ is and what it is not,” and push back against “anti-CRT rhetoric.”
The proposal’s five other action items include a pledge to “convey its support for the accurate and honest teaching of social studies topics, including truthful and age-appropriate accountings of unpleasant aspects of American history, such as slavery, and the oppression and discrimination of Indigenous, Black, Brown, and other peoples of color, as well as the continued impact this history has on our current society.”
It also proposes to share a study critiquing forms of oppression, and to join with groups such as Black Lives Matter and the Zinn Education Project to plan for lessons on structural racism and oppression on Oct. 14, George Floyd’s birthday.
The proposal, which was approved by the teachers union, has since been removed from the organization’s website.
What does a statement like this mean?
Wyoming’s NEA president Dirk Andrews said the statement is being misinterpreted in a number of ways.
The proposal came during the union’s annual conference, or Representative Assembly, which gathers roughly 10,000 delegates from across the nation.
The new business item was submitted as one of more than 60 the delegates debated (virtually this year).
“Every year people put forward new business items, and I’ll tell you there are some that get in there that are absolutely kind of crazy, you know, and there’s others that are really out there to try and make sure that we’re doing what’s best for all of our students across the country,” Andrews explained.
He added that by adopting the item, the union is promising to support teachers who choose to teach about structural racism, including critical race theory. But it will not force those lessons on educators.
What does that statement mean for Wyoming schools?
Because local officials have final control over a district’s curriculum, Andrews said the national position doesn’t really affect Wyoming much.
The district’s board of trustees votes to approve all curriculum, which is developed by local educators and vetted by the board’s academic steering committee throughout the process.
“What I would say is I believe critical race theory is very academia kind of language and to really understand what it is and what it’s not ... you’d almost have to do a (literature) review on it,” Andrews said. “Ultimately, what I believe is that we’re just wanting to make sure that history is taught, all of it. The good and the bad.”
Does the NEA influence curriculum in Wyoming generally?
Andrews says not really.
“I don’t know if it really influences it much at all to be honest because educators are coming into that committee, they have their own knowledge, their own information that they’ve been teaching,” he said.
What does Natrona County’s social studies curriculum say?
Natrona County School District’s existing social studies curriculum lays out myriad expectations for students, from learning notable “outlaws and lawmen” in the state’s history, to “the influence of religion on Middle Eastern culture.”
But explicit references to race are few.
The curriculum includes just three references to the word slavery or slaves — all in the same section for eighth-grade students. The word “racism” does not appear in the curriculum once.
Andrews added that curriculum doesn’t necessarily mandate specific content and that teachers are able to be flexible in how they meet the curriculum expectations.
