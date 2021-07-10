Fact Check: An NCSD trustee knocked an NEA position on critical race theory. But his statement wasn’t accurate.

“Every year people put forward new business items, and I’ll tell you there are some that get in there that are absolutely kind of crazy, you know, and there’s others that are really out there to try and make sure that we’re doing what’s best for all of our students across the country,” Andrews explained.

He added that by adopting the item, the union is promising to support teachers who choose to teach about structural racism, including critical race theory. But it will not force those lessons on educators.

What does that statement mean for Wyoming schools?

Because local officials have final control over a district’s curriculum, Andrews said the national position doesn’t really affect Wyoming much.

The district’s board of trustees votes to approve all curriculum, which is developed by local educators and vetted by the board’s academic steering committee throughout the process.

“What I would say is I believe critical race theory is very academia kind of language and to really understand what it is and what it’s not ... you’d almost have to do a (literature) review on it,” Andrews said. “Ultimately, what I believe is that we’re just wanting to make sure that history is taught, all of it. The good and the bad.”