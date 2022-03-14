Family asks school board: Why was student athlete allowed to compete after sex crime?

Family members of a Casper high school student told the Natrona County school board Monday that a student athlete had been convicted of sexual battery against her and asked why he hadn’t been barred from playing sports.

The student’s relatives said the incident happened in April 2021.

“She came home and was just not herself, she wouldn’t talk and just shut down staying in bed and depressed,” the student’s father told school board members.

The student was able to record part of the incident, which the family handed over to authorities, according to the father. He told board members a female police officer met them and talked with the student, after which a report was turned over to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office.

A woman identifying herself as the girl's grandmother told trustees that the student athlete was ultimately convicted of sexual battery and put on probation, which she said runs from December 2021 until August 2022.

"But yet he continues to be eligible to participate in Natrona County School District sports," she told board members. "Can anybody tell me why?"

She then listed other students who lost their ability to participate in activities for what she described as less serious matters.

The athlete at the center of Monday's discussion competed in sports this fall and spring.

The relatives passed out folders to the trustees that contained emails they sent to a school official keeping him abreast of the case.

According to one email sent by the grandmother, the student athlete had been charged with a sexual crime, but as a minor. Juvenile cases are kept sealed from the public. Crimes committed by juveniles only become public if the defendant is charged as an adult. That, according to the family, did not happen in this instance.

The family members and others who spoke about the issue outlined sections of the Natrona County School District 2021-22 Student and Parent Handbook to argue the student athlete should not have been allowed to participate in school sports.

Trustee Clark Jensen said the board is legally prohibited him from commenting on the athlete, the family’s allegations against him, or any potential disciplinary action.

“I can’t imagine the pain experienced by the young woman who was talked about tonight in our public meeting,” he said. “I know that this doesn’t go very far, but understand that we hear you, and that we’re concerned.”

Other trustees also voiced this sentiment. None said at the meeting whether the matter would be investigated.

