Family of sexual assault victim sues Teton County School District, alleges daughter's harassment was ignored

Central to the lawsuit is the allegation the district did not conduct its own investigation, did not respond to repeated instances of bullying and harassment that the victim continued to face as a result of coming forward, and that it did not have the appropriate systems in place to investigate and handle such a serious report, which -- the suit alleges -- also violated federal law.

The harassment alleged in the suit includes false reports made against the victim of threats, including that she was a potential school shooter, and that she had attempted to break in to her alleged assailant's home (the suit states that she wasn't even in town during the supposed break in attempt). At one point, the suit alleges, school administrators told the victim that she was the "aggressor" in relation to another student who was harassing her. In another meeting, an administrator gave the victim an order to have no contact with her alleged assailant; the administrator had prepared no such order for the assailant and only agreed to produce one after her mother insisted, the suit alleges.

The victim did admit to cutting the laces on her alleged assailant's shoes; she later replaced them.

The lawsuit further alleges that administrators had little knowledge of federal law governing sexual harassment, assault and discrimination.