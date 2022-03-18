Far from home, Ukrainian student finds support at University of Wyoming

The day after Russia invaded her home country, Anastasiia Pereverten stood in the empty University of Wyoming student union, talking with a journalist.

Two people rounded the corner to the admissions counter. One of them was wearing a cap with the tryzub, a trident, the symbol of Ukraine.

The three stopped and looked at each other.

Pereverten is the only UW student from Ukraine. She hadn’t met anyone who had lived in her country, or who spoke her language, since arriving in January to study at the university.

“I had a doubt that it’s real,” she said. “I thought I was going nuts, I know 100% that there are no Ukrainian students at UW apart from me.”

In that empty student union in Laramie, the three were seven time zones and 5,561 miles away from a country fighting for its sovereignty. Yet this small encounter helped to galvanize support for Ukraine in the UW community.

“I just thought she looked Ukrainian,” said Katherine Fitch, whose boyfriend, Allen Gonzales-Willert, was wearing the cap with the tryzub that day. Both Fitch and Gonzales-Willert served in Ukraine as Peace Corps volunteers. Fitch is now a first-year international studies graduate student at UW.

“She started looking at us in bewilderment,” Fitch said. “I noticed that she was wearing a sticker with the tryzub on it too.”

Fitch asked Pereverten if she was Ukrainian. Yes, she said. Then Fitch pulled out a button from her backpack, one she had made minutes earlier at the MakerSpace in Coe Library along with others. She and Gonzales-Willert intended to pass them out the next day at a Denver rally in support of Ukraine.

The button was printed with the words Slava Ukrayini! (Glory to Ukraine!) and #StandWithUkraine. It was blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, with a white silhouette of the country in its center.

“Dla tebe,” Fitch said, offering the button to Pereverten.

It’s for you.

Pereverten started to cry.

“It was the second day of the war, and I hadn’t heard Ukrainian for a month,” she recalled. “We were just hugging and crying.”

“She just said that she was so grateful to hear someone speaking Ukrainian,” Fitch said. “And then I did the most Ukrainian thing and invited her to come with us to the rally in Denver.”

They exchanged phone numbers. About an hour and a half later, they were sitting in the car together, on the road to Colorado.

Pereverten, a culture studies major at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, came to the U.S. in January to study for a semester at UW.

In her first few months, she found herself in the role of ambassador amid growing concerns about a possible invasion.

“From the first day it was a topic on the table,” she said. “I was asked almost everyday, ‘What’s going on there, is there going to be an escalation, will there be a war?’ and I had to explain every time that the war there started eight years ago.”

The Russo-Ukrainian war began in 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula. Soon, separatists backed by Moscow took control of Luhansk and Donetsk, two regions on Ukraine’s eastern border. Putin officially recognized these regions as independent this past February and deployed military forces there shortly before invading Ukraine.

The U.N. Office of the High Commission of Human Rights estimates that between April 2014 and December 2021, upwards of 14,000 individuals have died in the Russo-Ukrainian War.

“People sometimes get into this trap of thinking they are international politics experts and they have enough knowledge about what’s going on in Ukraine after watching one video or listening to one podcast,” Pereverten said. “I would hear someone discussing what should Ukraine do, what should Russia do, how should they act, that’s something that was irritating me.”

“I feel that I have knowledge and experience, I’ve been living in Ukraine my entire life, and now I have to tell the truth.”

Pereverten knew that an escalation was possible. But she was still shocked when she opened her phone to call her mom after classes on Feb. 24 and found a deluge of updates on Twitter announcing the beginning of an invasion.

“First of all, you can’t believe it,” she said. “Then second, you don’t know what to do.”

Pereverten’s family initially remained at their home in Kyiv. That meant they had to navigate a nine-hour time difference to keep in touch with one another.

“My mom and dad were absolutely calm, they said that we should act patiently and calmly,” Pereverten said. “But it’s hard to maintain balance to remain calm.”

“That night I didn’t go to sleep at all.”

As Russian forces moved closer to the capital, some of her relatives and friends have since moved out of the city.

Pereverten reached out to UW faculty and staff following the invasion. She circulated information about Ukraine and the war, took interviews with journalists, tried to stamp out misinformation, wrote letters to representatives and began organizing events. She asked UW staff to hang a Ukrainian flag in the student union. It previously only displayed a Russian flag alongside those of other countries

“They said they were struggling with buying a Ukrainian flag because delivery takes so long, and there is high demand right now for Ukrainian flags,” Pereverten said. She offered to lend her own, one she had brought with her from Ukraine. That’s the flag hanging in the student union now.

Hours before meeting Pereverten, Fitch and Gonzales-Willert gave a joint lecture about Ukraine for a class of UW students.

“It’s a really diverse country in terms of history, in terms of art, in terms of fashion,” Fitch said. “I wanted people to know that first before I taught them about the conflict.”

Fitch lived in Ukraine for four years. She spent three years working at a regional youth center in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. That youth center has been transformed into a military supply point since the invasion. She also worked for a year in Dnipro, a city in the eastern part of the country.

Fitch hasn’t been able to directly contact her first host family. Her second host family is safe for now in Lviv. Most of her friends in Dnipro are staying put even though the Russian military is headed toward the city. One of her friends, who has a baby, was stuck on the Ukrainian side of the Polish border the last time they talked.

Even though Ukraine isn’t her home country, Fitch said she sometimes feels isolated being in a place where people may not know as much about the war or have connections to Ukraine.

“It really grieves me in a lot of ways that I can’t express,” she said. “It breaks my heart that so many Americans don’t know anything.”

But that seems to be changing as the invasion continues to draw attention, and as Pereverten and others at the university push forward in their efforts to inform people about Ukraine and the war.

Associated Students of UW Director of Student Wellness and Sustainability Rhiannon McLean, who is studying political science and history at the university, said she “knew very little about Ukrainian culture” before meeting Pereverten in the ASUW office the day after the invasion.

“I had some knowledge of the geopolitical aspects of the war, but I couldn’t really relate to what was happening on a personal level,” she said.

McClean met Pereverten in the ASUW office the day after the invasion. They sat down for coffee the following Monday.

“When I met with her, the first thing she asked me was, ‘What can we do?’” McClean said. “If I were thousands of miles away from home and my country was invaded, I don’t know if I would be in a place to do that and organize other events and still go to class.”

“I think the most interesting thing I learned from Anastasiia is about the resilience of Ukrainians.”

One demonstration of that resilience, McClean said, is Anastasiia’s ability to laugh at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“She was translating memes about Putin from her family, they were just so funny,” McClean said. “The rest us were looking at him like he’s evil, but Ukranians, they’re like, ‘Yeah, but let’s just make fun of him.’”

Pereverten said that students and professors often reshare information she has sent to them. She has been approached by strangers who have seen her on T.V. Recently, Pereverten held a rally in UW’s Agricultural Building. Fitch, ASUW, the university’s International Student Association and others helped organize the event.

The rally was originally scheduled for three hours in Simpson Plaza. But it was moved inside because of a snowstorm and shortened to just one hour.

“Before the rally, people were sending me messages saying they were sorry, they couldn’t come because the roads were closed, so I thought, OK, maybe we’ll have like five people come,” Pereverten said.

But there was a line of people waiting to enter the room where the rally was set to take place.

“The turnout was huge, there were no empty spaces, it was so impressive,” Pereverten said.

After the event, a family with three children presented her with a hand-made Ukrainian flag.

“Ana came up to me after the rally, and we had a long five-minute crying hug,” McClean said. “It was important not only to offer solidarity to Ukrainian people, but also offer solidarity to Anastasiia, and give her that love and support. She said she had been in a hard place, and the rally was just what she needed.”

“So many things have contributed to this,” Pereverten said. “We’re in this battle together, we’ve got support on our side.”

