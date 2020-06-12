Federal investigators largely clear school district in investigation over handcuffed autistic student

The investigators did find the district had not fully implemented the student's individual education plan, which is the guiding document for how educators and the student's family meet the student's special needs and advance toward academic and social goals. The mother of the student told the Star-Tribune earlier this year that her son's plan called for regular occupational therapy. Investigators found the student had not received as much occupational therapy as he was supposed to.

As part of closing out the investigation, which moved swiftly, the district agreed to provide "compensatory services" to the student in the form of one 20-minute occupational therapy session. Proof of this offer and discussions between the family and the district must be submitted to the Office of Civil Rights.

A message sent to the mother earlier this week was not returned.

"The District has agreed to the resolution terms," the district's associate superintendent for human resources, Verbal Echols, said in a statement. "Whenever there is a complaint filed, at any level, we look to examine and see how we can improve, as needed, to ensure that all students, staff and school visitors are safe and supported."