 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First COVID-19 case reported in Natrona County School District community
View Comments
breaking featured

First COVID-19 case reported in Natrona County School District community

Virus Outbreak

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical particles of the new coronavirus, colorized blue, from the first U.S. case of COVID-19.

 Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin, CDC via AP

The first case of COVID-19 has been reported within the Natrona County School District community.

A student at Journey Elementary tested positive for the virus. However, that student has not been at school yet this academic year. 

The case was reported on Thursday. No additional details about the case were posted on the Natrona County School District's website.

Students in Natrona County returned to school Wednesday for the first time since schools shut down in March when the virus emerged here.

Though it's difficult to gauge just how many K-12 students have thus far tested positive since the academic year started across the district, several anecdotal reports have emerged. A Torrington High School student tested positive during the first week of school. The Cody Enterprise reported Thursday that a student within that district had tested positive within the first four day of classes returning.

Laramie County Community College also reported its first cases Friday. In a press release, the school said two students had tested positive and both were living on-campus.

"LCCC resumed its fall semester on Monday, Aug. 24, with a limited number of in-person classes and low-density housing in its residence halls," the school wrote. "On Thursday, Sept. 3, school officials were notified through self-reporting and local health officials that two students living in the residence hall had tested positive for COVID-19."

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: The Natrona County marching band celebrates their new school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News