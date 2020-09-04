First COVID-19 case reported in Natrona County School District community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The first case of COVID-19 has been reported within the Natrona County School District community.

A student at Journey Elementary tested positive for the virus. However, that student has not been at school yet this academic year.

The case was reported on Thursday. No additional details about the case were posted on the Natrona County School District's website.

Students in Natrona County returned to school Wednesday for the first time since schools shut down in March when the virus emerged here.

Though it's difficult to gauge just how many K-12 students have thus far tested positive since the academic year started across the district, several anecdotal reports have emerged. A Torrington High School student tested positive during the first week of school. The Cody Enterprise reported Thursday that a student within that district had tested positive within the first four day of classes returning.

Laramie County Community College also reported its first cases Friday. In a press release, the school said two students had tested positive and both were living on-campus.

"LCCC resumed its fall semester on Monday, Aug. 24, with a limited number of in-person classes and low-density housing in its residence halls," the school wrote. "On Thursday, Sept. 3, school officials were notified through self-reporting and local health officials that two students living in the residence hall had tested positive for COVID-19."

