Former UW professor's papers retracted following investigation, more retractions recommended

The University of Wyoming is recommending the retraction of "several" papers by a former professor following an investigation that found "data irregularities inconsistent with published conclusions" in the research. Two papers that the professor was involved with have already been retracted.

Retraction Watch, a blog that tracks retracted scientific papers, first reported on the retractions Friday.

The former professor, Jun Ren, served as the Wyoming Networks of Biomedical Research Excellence program director and associate dean of pharmacology during his time at the university. Last year, he made Clarivate Analytics’ list of the world’s most highly cited researchers, according to a UW article from November.

He left UW sometime during the 2019-2020 academic year, according to a November article from the university. It’s unclear if his departure was related to the retracted papers. The university hasn’t yet responded to the Star-Tribune’s request for further comment.

UW’s first investigation into his publications took place between 2013 and 2015, according to a May letter Ren sent to American Heart Association Publishing Committee Chair Eldrin Lewis, and which he later shared with Retraction Watch.

Ren said in his letter that, following the investigation, he received “severe sanction by the University,” which included losing his directorship of a multi-million dollar research program as well as other “administrative, editorial, grant review and advisor positions.” But none of his papers were retracted following that investigation, he said. Rather, he was allowed to make corrections.

Ren also referred to another “recent investigation” into his work, which, according to his letter, was still ongoing at that time. It’s not clear when this investigation began, or if it has since concluded. It's also unclear why the university opened a second investigation into Ren's work.

Two of Ren’s articles were retracted earlier this month. UW found “data irregularities inconsistent with published conclusions” in one of the papers, published in MBC Medicine in 2012, and evidence of “data irregularities and image reuse” in the other, published in Plos One in 2010, according to the retraction notices.

Ren didn’t agree with either retraction, according to the notices.

UW is further recommending retraction of “several” more publications by Ren, again because of “data irregularities inconsistent with published conclusions,” according to an emailed statement from the university.

Ren referred in his letter to two papers published by the American Heart Association that are slated for retraction.

Ren wrote in his letter to Lewis regarding the first of these papers, published in 2012, that he had “overcommitted” himself in “administrative work” and “failed to stay on top” of his research lab.

“I took the full responsibility for our mistakes,” he said.

But he also said that he believed the mistakes to be “correctable issues” or just a “‘difference in opinion.’”

Ren admitted that the second paper, published in 2009, had two mistakes. But he added that he believed the errors to be “correctable” and that they “were not done trying to alter study conclusion.”

It’s unclear if UW has recommended the retraction of any other papers involving Ren. The university hasn’t yet responded to the Star-Tribune to clarify.

Ren did not respond to the Star-Tribune’s request for comment by press time.