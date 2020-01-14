Four months after rejecting proposal, school board approves plan to build bridge at Natrona County HS

The Natrona County School District will use state funds to build a bridge connecting Natrona County High to its athletic facility, a proposal approved four months after the school board rejected a similar effort.

The September proposal would have cost the district $770,000 and would have paired that construction with NC’s pool, which was approved by the board. But the trustees narrowly rejected the bridge projects. Opponents, including the board’s chairwoman, said then they didn’t feel the project — which would’ve been funded by security money — was at the top of the district’s safety priorities and that the bridge seemed more of a convenience than a legitimate security desire.

At the time, trustee Kevin Christopherson said future boards would look back on these trustees as a “bunch of idiots,” adding that not approving the project was a “big mistake.”

The board’s infrastructure committee, which had previously pushed the project, went back to it earlier this month. This time, the supporters on the board said the district could use money left over from NC’s renovation — state dollars already earmarked — to fund the project. The exact timeline of the project would look different because using state funding requires a different process than using local money.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}