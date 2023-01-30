Fuel issues sideline NCSD buses, lead to school closures

Fuel issues in frigid temperatures sidelined Natrona County School District buses Monday morning and forced school closures.

The problems began as the district’s diesel buses started running their routes to pick up students after transportation staff prepared them around 5 a.m.

As the buses drove, their fuel began to “gel up,” with the liquid coagulating into a thicker substance that clogged fuel lines and filters, Tanya Southerland, the spokesperson for the district, said in a text message.

A number of the diesel buses began to break down, prompting NCSD to prepare and send out replacements. The replacements then began to fail as well.

The issue only affected the district’s diesel buses, which make up the majority of its fleet.

In all, roughly a third of NCSD’s buses broke down, leading the district’s inclement weather team to reconvene.

“Our NCSD Transportation professionals identified a late start for the school day also would not work as temperatures would not increase significantly over the next few hours, and they believed buses would continue to break down,” the district wrote in a message emailed to parents.

The district’s inclement weather team initially met at 4 a.m. at which time they concluded that schools would be open following a weekend storm that dropped nearly 11 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

But with the risk that buses would continue to malfunction and polar temperatures bottoming out around 20 degrees below zero Monday morning, school officials and the inclement weather team decided to cancel classes.

“Our priority is student and staff safety,” the message to parents states. “It was determined that if we continued to send out buses and they continued to break down that would create additional concerns for students sitting on buses without heat and students standing outside at bus stops waiting on buses that broke down.”

NCSD sent out notifications to families and the school community around 7 a.m. announcing the closures.

The district sent gas buses and suburbans to collect students waiting at bus stops, transporting them directly home or to the NCSD Bus Hub where they could shelter from the cold and make arraignments.

Administrators also went to schools to gather any students and bring them inside while they awaited pick-up.

NCSD did not offer virtual classes on Monday.

The breakdowns mark the first time district has had fuel issues with its diesel buses. The buses have run in cold weather in the past without any problems, according to the release.

The district also uses additives in its diesel to keep the fuel flowing even in freezing temperatures, Southerland said in a text message.

NCSD’s transportation team was working throughout the day to identify and fix the problem.

As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service was forecasting below freezing temperatures in the Casper area through Wednesday.

“We are working diligently throughout the day to address the issue and resolve it as soon as possible,” Southerland said.

How to keep your kids safe while they play in the snow Don’t let your kids dig forts in snowbanks Beware of cars Go sledding instead of playing in snowbanks Monitor your kids Watch for frostbite Don't eat the snow Stay hydrated Keep a keen eye on man's best friend Dress appropriately for the activity