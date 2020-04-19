Glenrock school district rolls out free internet, WiFi-enabled buses to support virtual learning

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

From free internet for homes without it to buses fitted with Wi-Fi, officials from Converse County School District No. 2 are rolling out several options so their students can take part in virtual learning.

Now that the coronavirus pandemic has closed physical schools across the state, districts have turned to technology and the internet to keep their students on top of their coursework. In some areas of a rural state, that can be challenging: Students may not have access to internet, or their internet connections may not be not strong enough for consistent usage. Some students, like a relative few here in Casper, are learning by packets mailed to their homes.

In Glenrock, home to a school district of about 600 students, 24 households with 31 students didn't have internet access. The district is hoping to address that problem on multiple fronts, Superintendent Coley Shadrick said.

There are two services that offer free internet installation and service for 60 days, he said. After those two months, the district will pick up the tab for internet for the next few months; hopefully, Shadrick said, school will either return to normal in the fall or the district will have other options available.