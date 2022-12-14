Gordon initiative calls for remaking of Wyoming's education system

After months of gathering public input, Gov. Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) advisory group called for the remaking of Wyoming’s education system to focus on individualized learning for students.

The report, which was released Monday and followed more than a dozen statewide listening sessions and 7,700 survey responses from parents, educators, employers and others, yielded two recommendations: Wyoming’s students should progress through school based on academic mastery and the state should strengthen career-connected education. Both represent a shift to an educational environment where students are at the center of learning.

“What we’re trying to do is say kids are individuals,” said John Masters, chair of the RIDE advisory group and a Cheyenne attorney. “We want to encourage everybody to do what they can and move forward at their own positive pace.”

The first of the group’s recommendations would render Wyoming’s education system unrecognizable for many parents and former graduates. Instead of moving forward at the end of each school year grade-by-grade, each student’s education would be more fluid. Students would progress through material and even grades at their own pace based on their mastery of content.

Masters gave the example of a student struggling to learn math when pointing to the benefits of student-centered learning. Math is taught as a sequence with students learning addition after they’ve mastered their numbers and then moving on to subtraction and finally multiplication.

“If a child misses one of those, it’s sometimes very difficult for them to progress very much farther,” he said. “The current system allows some latitude to go back and help that child recapture something that they missed, but what we really want to do is make sure that they actually do understand it and that we don’t push them forward until they’re ready to go.”

“Right now, the historical model has been you get a kid in school, you sit them down in a chair, and at the end of the term you move them on whether or not they comprehended what they needed to get,” Masters said. “Sometimes that really is a disservice to the child.”

An individualized approach would also allow students who progress quickly through material to move on once they have proved mastery.

“We need to somehow capture and address the needs of both of those types of students as well as the ones in the middle,” Master said. “That’s the idea of student-centered learning.”

RIDE’s other proposal recommends that the state expand career and technical education through “career-connected pathways.” Specifically, the group advised that the state identify a set of careers representative of the labor market, such as health sciences, business management and administration, and manufacturing, and create pipelines through which students can prepare for careers within those industries.

The recommendation comes as schools increasingly look to bolster career and technical education and as new and increasingly technical industries take root in Wyoming and across the U.S. Fred von Ahrens, a RIDE board member and the vice president of manufacturing for Genesis Alkali in Green River, pointed to electric vehicles and fiber networks as two industries where career-connected education could strengthen opportunities for students.

“Industry is getting more sophisticated, so we need skilled craftsmen to a level that we really didn’t think about 20-30 years ago,” von Ahrens said.

Expanding career and technical education would benefit not only those students who envision working in the trades, but also employers in the state, von Ahrens said.

“Most of my employees are operators, miners, mechanics and electricians. I need skilled craftsmen to run my operation,” he said. “We’re starting to develop better CTE programs, but we need more CTE educators and we need more pathways from the high schools to secondary education.”

In its final report, RIDE also suggested the state build up early childhood education before kindergarten and expand mental health supports in schools.

Gordon established the advisory group in May 2021, directing the group’s nine appointees to study Wyoming’s education system and consider ways to better prepare students. The group conducted online surveys in January and February and held 17 community listening sessions over the spring and summer, asking a collection of stakeholders, including current and former students, what they envisioned for the future of education in the state.

In a news release, Gordon touted the report and RIDE’s recommendations.

“These recommendations were developed collaboratively to help highlight ways to build on our existing strengths,” Gordon said. “Key to this review is the belief that Wyoming should never be afraid to embrace innovative, individualized approaches to ensure all students are prepared to continue their educational journey or enter the workforce.”

With the report submitted, Gordon will begin discussing the implementation of RIDE’s findings with state partners, said Lachelle Brant, the governor’s education policy advisor. In its report, RIDE recommend that Gordon, incoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder and the Board of Education establish a second working group to implement its recommendations.

That work will remain on hold until Degenfelder takes office in January.

“The next steps are going to require a great deal of coordination, and that coordination can’t really begin until the new superintendent is in place,” said Michael Pearlman, the spokesperson for the governor.

Overhauling Wyoming’s education system is no small task. Change will be incremental and require the support of school districts, educators, parents and the broader community, Masters said.

But efforts are already underway. The Department of Education is administering grants to strengthen mental health in schools, Brant said, and RIDE noted in its report that schools continue to build out career and technical education programs.

“I think we can expect to see some real change over the next few years,” Brant said.

Von Ahrens and Brant picture increased student engagement and attendance, higher graduation rates and students better prepared for their careers. Central to any changes will be the students themselves, Masters said.

“Every child should come out of our [educational] system feeling like they’ve succeeded, and that’s my hope,” he said.