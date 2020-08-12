Governor announces COVID-19 testing program for Wyoming teachers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming is instituting a COVID-19 testing option for teachers as they prepare to return to the physical classroom this fall, Gov. Mark Gordon announced in a press conference Wednesday.

The program will function similarly to the state’s testing plan for long-term care facilities.

When that plan was implemented in May, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist described it as a “proactive” testing program meant to find cases before sparking another outbreak.

A portion of teachers will be tested at regular intervals, which Gordon said will help monitor infection rates and “more appropriately, we want to make sure teachers know they have access to and feel comfortable coming back to school.”

Districts will be able to opt-in to the program, Gordon explained, adding details are still being worked out.