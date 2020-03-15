Governor recommends all schools be closed for next 3 weeks; Cheyenne district already says it'll close

Gov. Mark Gordon and state Superintendent Jillian Balow announced Sunday that they're recommending all Wyoming schools be closed through the first week of April because of concerns related to the novel coronavirus. The announcement came just minutes after Cheyenne's school district, one of the state's largest said it would close until April 7.
Around the same time early Sunday evening, Montana's governor went a step further, ordering all schools there be closed through the last week of March, according to a Billings Gazette reporter.
"This is Wyoming, where we are all neighbors,” Gordon said in a statement, in which he said the state was facing "unprecedented circumstances." “While social distancing should be a priority for all of us, it should not keep us from helping out our neighbors. I am thinking of our first responders and healthcare workers on the frontlines who may be without child care. This is a time, if the risk is low, to help one another out.”
Laramie County School District No. 1 said late Sunday afternoon that it would close until April 7. Gordon and Balow recommended closures through at least Friday, April 3. Earlier Sunday, Teton County School District was the first to announce that it close its buildings beginning Monday to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which has sickened at least three people in Wyoming and hundreds nationwide.
Gordon wrote that his and Balow's statement was just a recommendation and that individual school boards and districts will have to make the final decision on whether to close or not.
"This recommendation is not necessarily based on epidemiological best practices," the governor's office wrote, "but is an attempt to allow schools and communities to prepare to operate in a way that mitigates community spread of COVID-19 and minimizes negative economic impacts locally and statewide."
Gordon said that even if school boards decide to close schools, they will also have to choose whether any staff will have to continue working during that period. The governor and state superintendent "will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments throughout this three-week period, with the goal of getting students back to classrooms as soon as safely possible."
In its statement, the Cheyenne district says plans for closures beyond that time "will depend on how this situation unfolds in the coming weeks."
Plans for "cloud or distance classroom learning and other services" will be sent to families and posted on the district website on Monday, Teton County superintendent Gillian Chapman said in a statement.
The Teton County district made the closure decision one day after a person tested positive for COVID-19 in nearby Teton County, Idaho.
"It is our opinion that being proactive rather than reactive at this time is the best way we can support our community," said Betsy Carlin, the chairwoman of the district's board of education. "Even if it saves one life, it will be worth it."
Teton schools were scheduled to begin spring break on March 23.
The district is the first in Wyoming to close in light of coronavirus. The University of Wyoming and most of the state's community colleges have opted to extend their spring breaks to slow the virus' spread. Several are also planning to use the extra time off to prepare to move most of their coursework online for the foreseeable future.
Natrona County School District, meanwhile, announced Saturday that children with coughs, shortness of breath or temperatures of 99.5 degrees or higher should not come to school. The district also said it would be proactively monitoring NCSD student and staff groups that traveled out of state within the past week.
A message sent to Tanya Southerland, the spokeswoman for Casper schools, was not immediately returned following Gordon's statement.
District officials in Casper have scheduled a Monday press briefing at City Hall. There were several press conferences in Natrona County last week, in which officials broadly urged residents to remain calm while warning them that there would be more cases and that there were likely COVID-19 patients in Wyoming that have yet to be identified.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a respiratory illness, symptoms of which include fever, cough and shortness of breath. It comes from the broader family of coronaviruses, which causes illnesses like SARS and the common cold.
Gordon's announcement is the most significant response to COVID-19, but it isn't the first. On Thursday morning, hours after the state confirmed its first case of the illness, Natrona County health officials ordered the cancellation of the state basketball tournament in Casper. Gordon recommended against holding events of 250 or more people. Several school districts said they would adhere to that recommendation.