Governor recommends all schools be closed for next 3 weeks; Cheyenne district already says it'll close

Gov. Mark Gordon and state Superintendent Jillian Balow announced Sunday that they're recommending all Wyoming schools be closed through the first week of April because of concerns related to the novel coronavirus. The announcement came just minutes after Cheyenne's school district, one of the state's largest said it would close until April 7.

Around the same time early Sunday evening, Montana's governor went a step further, ordering all schools there be closed through the last week of March, according to a Billings Gazette reporter.

"This is Wyoming, where we are all neighbors,” Gordon said in a statement, in which he said the state was facing "unprecedented circumstances." “While social distancing should be a priority for all of us, it should not keep us from helping out our neighbors. I am thinking of our first responders and healthcare workers on the frontlines who may be without child care. This is a time, if the risk is low, to help one another out.”

Laramie County School District No. 1 said late Sunday afternoon that it would close until April 7. Gordon and Balow recommended closures through at least Friday, April 3. Earlier Sunday, Teton County School District was the first to announce that it close its buildings beginning Monday to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which has sickened at least three people in Wyoming and hundreds nationwide.