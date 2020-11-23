Health officials don't recommend closing schools to combat COVID-19 surge

Natrona County School District should keep schools open amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, health officials told the school board during a meeting Monday.

"If we close the schools, we fear we would have an increase in cases,” said Casper-Natrona County Health Department Executive Director Anna Kinder said. “We would see in increase in what is going on in the community, it would really severely damage our workforce."

Kinder spoke to the board Monday alongside Wyoming Medical Center chief of staff Dr. Andy Dunn, commending the district on it's pandemic protocols.

“At school, we know that people are social distancing or required to wear a mask,” Kinder said.

She did say she knows students are going to school sick, and parents are going to work with symptoms.

“We know a lot of people aren’t following the quarantine and isolation orders,” she said, adding it's become a near daily issue.

Still, she and Dunn said the district had done everything it was supposed to and was not showing signs of undue transmission in schools.