Here's the lowdown on Wyoming's Hathaway Scholarship

College can be an expensive venture for anyone considering a higher education. Fortunately for Wyoming residents, the Hathaway scholarship is available to help lessen the financial commitment.

All community colleges in Wyoming accept the scholarship, as well as the University of Wyoming. Here’s what you should know about the popular scholarship program.

There are three distinct financial levels students can obtain to help pay for schooling.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Opportunity: The lowest award available to a student is $840 per semester. The eligible student must obtain an ACT score of 19 and have maintained a 2.50 GPA while in high school. The student is then held to a required 2.25 college GPA to keep the scholarship.

Performance: The second amount a student can be awarded is $1,260 per semester. The performance level requires an ACT score of 21 and 3.0 high school GPA. In order to continue receiving this level, a 2.50 college GPA is required.

Honors: The highest level a student can be awarded is $1,680 per semester. In order to be eligible for the honors level, the student must earn an ACT score of 25 and have maintained a 3.50 GPA in high school. Similar to the performance level, the student must maintain a 2.50 college GPA.