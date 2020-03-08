Here's the lowdown on Wyoming's Hathaway Scholarship

College can be an expensive venture for anyone considering a higher education. Fortunately for Wyoming residents, the Hathaway scholarship is available to help lessen the financial commitment.
All community colleges in Wyoming accept the scholarship, as well as the University of Wyoming. Here’s what you should know about the popular scholarship program.
There are three distinct financial levels students can obtain to help pay for schooling.
- Opportunity: The lowest award available to a student is $840 per semester. The eligible student must obtain an ACT score of 19 and have maintained a 2.50 GPA while in high school. The student is then held to a required 2.25 college GPA to keep the scholarship.
- Performance: The second amount a student can be awarded is $1,260 per semester. The performance level requires an ACT score of 21 and 3.0 high school GPA. In order to continue receiving this level, a 2.50 college GPA is required.
- Honors: The highest level a student can be awarded is $1,680 per semester. In order to be eligible for the honors level, the student must earn an ACT score of 25 and have maintained a 3.50 GPA in high school. Similar to the performance level, the student must maintain a 2.50 college GPA.
All three levels of the Hathaway Scholarship require students to complete a specific number of courses in high school before being awarded any amount.
- Opportunity: As stated by the University of Wyoming website, students must complete four years of math including “Algebra I, Algebra II, Geometry, and an approved additional math course.” Additionally, four years of language arts and science are required. Only three years of social studies must be taken, though. Like the next two levels, students must also complete four years of foreign language, fine and performing arts, or career-vocational education courses. Any combination of the three are acceptable but “two years must be sequenced in the same discipline.”
- Performance & Honors: Math and language arts require the same classes as the opportunity level of Hathaway, but science differs slightly. “Physical Science, Physics I, Physics II, Chemistry I, Chemistry II, Biology I, Biology II, Geology, Computer Science, or an approved additional Science course” are explicitly called for in order to achieve the two highest levels of Hathaway. Finally, the additional classes needed are the same as the opportunity level: four years of foreign language, fine and performing arts, or career-vocational education courses.
Hathaway is a great way to pay for college in Wyoming, so take advantage of the option being offered to you. Community college is significantly cheaper when using Hathaway, as is the University of Wyoming.