High school graduation rates increase statewide, in Natrona County for seventh straight year despite pandemic

High school graduation rates in Natrona County and statewide increased for the seventh straight year, hitting their highest point in at least a decade in the 2019-20 school year, according to data published Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Education.

After a tumultuous second semester conducted mostly online in the midst of the pandemic, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said the education department was pleased. They didn’t know what to expect this year.

“It’s always good to be trending in the right direction, and it’s especially good this year,” Balow said, adding that graduation rates are “one piece of the data puzzle on our student success and outcomes, but it is an important piece.”

The state’s rate increased by just .2 percentage points, from 82.1% last year to 81.3% this year. Still, the improvement continues a steady trend in Wyoming. Natrona County, too, saw a slight increase from 80.3% in 2018-19, to 81% this year, representing 783 graduates.