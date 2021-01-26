High school graduation rates increase statewide, in Natrona County for seventh straight year despite pandemic

High school graduation rates in Natrona County and statewide increased for the seventh straight year, hitting their highest point in at least a decade in the 2019-20 school year, according to data published Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Education.
After a tumultuous second semester conducted mostly online in the midst of the pandemic, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said the education department was pleased. They didn’t know what to expect this year.
“It’s always good to be trending in the right direction, and it’s especially good this year,” Balow said, adding that graduation rates are “one piece of the data puzzle on our student success and outcomes, but it is an important piece.”
The state’s rate increased by just .2 percentage points, from 82.1% last year to 81.3% this year. Still, the improvement continues a steady trend in Wyoming. Natrona County, too, saw a slight increase from 80.3% in 2018-19, to 81% this year, representing 783 graduates.
"The steadiness of the NCSD graduation rate is a testament to the dedicated work of students, parents, teachers, and staff,” Natrona County School District Superintendent Mike Jennings said in a written statement. “Last spring was a challenging and quick transition to virtual learning for all. The graduating class of 2020 persevered with continued high expectations for themselves, a commitment to success, and true determination and effort to achieve academic excellence each day. We are incredibly proud of their resilience and success.”
Statewide and in Natrona County, female students have consistently outperformed their male peers, with 85.4% of female students in Wyoming graduating on time in the 2019-20 school year, and 79.4% of male students. Both of those figures are slight improvements from the prior year.
But not all student groups saw the same growth. Graduation rates for English language learners in Wyoming fell considerably, dropping from nearly 67% last year to 60% this year, giving that group the lowest graduation rate in the state.
Native American students graduated at the second-lowest rate, with 61.8% of those students graduating on time in 2020. That is an improvement from the prior year, when 58.7% of native students graduated on time.
Homeless students and those eligible for free and reduced lunch also saw slight declines, with the rate of homeless students graduates falling from 64.7% to 64%, and the rate for free and reduced lunch-eligible students falling from 71.9% to 71.6%.
Natrona County and Kelly Walsh High Schools did see slight decreases, but neither dropped more than 1%. The county’s alternative high school, Roosevelt High, improved dramatically over the 2018-19 school year, during which it graduated 44.2% of students on-time. In 2019-20, that figure soared to 61.1%.
Midwest High School is the only secondary school in the county that met the state’s goal of graduating 88% or more students on-time. That school reported a 92.3% on-time graduation rate.
Forty high schools across Wyoming met that goal, said Kari Eakins, the state education department's chief policy officer.
The department had hoped to have all Wyoming high schools exceed that threshold by 2030, but Eakins said they have asked the U.S. Department of Education for an extension to meet that goal given the challenges presented by COVID-19.
As the state stares down a potential $100 million cut to the Wyoming School Foundation fund, which provides block grants to all Wyoming school districts, Balow acknowledged funding could pose challenges in the future as well. The Biden administration’s moratorium on federal oil and gas leasing could also hurt education in Wyoming, Balow wrote in a statement published Tuesday morning.
“Funding for public education in Wyoming and other states has been eviscerated by an order issued by Acting U.S. Interior Secretary de le Vega. A federal ban on oil and gas leases will defund schools,” Balow wrote.
In a press briefing Tuesday, she told reporters she could not directly correlate budget cuts with graduation rates, but did describe the current situation as “dire.”
“They are issues that are not removed from our graduation rates or any other aspect of student success,” she said, adding, “as we cut more, obviously those impacts get closer and closer to the classroom.”
