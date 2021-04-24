Historians lobby Casper College in hopes of saving Western History Center archivist

A handful of Casper historians are worried about Casper College’s Western History Center, which will be without an archivist beginning in July.

Long-time collection archivist Vince Crolla is among eight staff members who will be laid off from the college come July 1. The college announced the layoffs in February but did not specify which positions would be cut.

While the collection will remain at the college, community historians have raised concerns about the college’s ability to maintain it without an archivist. Several opponents of the move testified before the College Board of Trustees in a meeting Tuesday.

Those present included representatives from the Nicolaysen Art Museum, Fort Caspar, the county historical and archaeological societies, the National Historic Trails interpretive Center, and several others.

Casper College has hired a consultant from the University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center to review the collection and the policies and procedures by which it is managed, Vice President of Academic Affairs Brandon Kosine told the group.

The consultant will have a full report to present to trustees by late May, Kosine said.