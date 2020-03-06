How major is a college major?

As soon as I started my sophomore year of college, a new topic felt like it was constantly popping up in conversations on campus. We had entered the year in which it was customary for students to declare their major after an exploration period during the first year of college.
It seemed that everyone wanted to check in with fellow classmates to see if they were on track. Though it was typical for a student at my school to declare their major during the spring of their sophomore year, some wanted to be ahead of the game in the fall. People declared their majors early so they could get a jump start by taking advantage of getting into popular classes more easily. Others declared so the weight of deciding could finally be lifted from their shoulders.
Though it is — at the time of this writing — only the early stages of the spring semester, some people are still trying to decide what kind of major combination they will declare. Some students have no idea what they want. Others knew they were going to major in biology at 14.
Of course, people can change their majors. I came into school thinking I would major in English in the hopes of becoming a journalist or novelist. Then I realized after a few classes that I absolutely hated analyzing literature and there was not a journalism major at my school. A change had to be made.
While I still love journalism, I realized there was a major I found to be more interesting, and one that could still help me with the profession: history. I have learned a lot of the same writing and research skills an English major would, but I can take classes that really interest me.
I am also a German major. I was not expecting to continue learning the language after high school but here I am, a year ahead in classes with plans to study in Germany
next spring. It is better to find a major that interests you and allows you to find jobs in which you can apply those interests and skills. While I am not expecting to work in German or history as a teacher, there are other possible professions I can pursue such as working in a museum as a curator or being a professional tour guide at a historic site. Or I can do something completely outside of this box of professions.
Deciding a major can be terribly difficult, but there are some tips to make the process a bit easier, including knowing that it is OK to not know your major right away. It is perfectly acceptable to change majors.
Lastly, it is OK to work in positions that do not directly correlate with your major combination from college. Are you a business major who wants to work in an art studio? Wonderful. A classics major trying to work their way through medical school? Perfectly OK, too. A major should interest you, not define you or your future.