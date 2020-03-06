How major is a college major?

As soon as I started my sophomore year of college, a new topic felt like it was constantly popping up in conversations on campus. We had entered the year in which it was customary for students to declare their major after an exploration period during the first year of college.

It seemed that everyone wanted to check in with fellow classmates to see if they were on track. Though it was typical for a student at my school to declare their major during the spring of their sophomore year, some wanted to be ahead of the game in the fall. People declared their majors early so they could get a jump start by taking advantage of getting into popular classes more easily. Others declared so the weight of deciding could finally be lifted from their shoulders.

Though it is — at the time of this writing — only the early stages of the spring semester, some people are still trying to decide what kind of major combination they will declare. Some students have no idea what they want. Others knew they were going to major in biology at 14.

Of course, people can change their majors. I came into school thinking I would major in English in the hopes of becoming a journalist or novelist. Then I realized after a few classes that I absolutely hated analyzing literature and there was not a journalism major at my school. A change had to be made.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}