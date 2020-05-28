In Midwest, a graduation that's as close to normal as a pandemic allows

This is not the ceremony any of them had envisioned. Parents are placed in 10-foot grids across the field, with a space between each group. Entry to the field is controlled: Assistant principal Michael Brainard stands at the gate, bouncer and disinfector, armed with a list, a box of masks and a bottle of hand sanitizer. Other spectators who aren’t on the list post up just behind the field’s fence, standing in truck beds and leaning against cars.

“To the pandemic of 2020, we are so disappointed by you,” Vaughn says during her speech. After in-person school was canceled in mid-March, this class and their peers across the state lost their senior good-byes, their last semester of sports, their final weeks with classmates and teachers.

And yet:

“To the pandemic of 2020, we thank you,” Vaughn continues. “We could dwell on all we lost for days, months or even years to come. But if we shift our mindsets to look at all the lessons we have gained from making our children and grandchildren’s history books, we can look toward a bright and encouraging future.”