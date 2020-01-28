In second vaping hearing, Dean Morgan administrator highlights problem among younger students

The Natrona County School District's board held its second public hearing on e-cigarette use Monday night, this time focusing on the middle school and law enforcement side of the issue. Earlier this month, administrators told the board that 60 percent of high schoolers have vaped and that most students see little to know risk in using the products, one pod of which equals a pack of traditional cigarettes.

Jessica Winford, an assistant principal at Dean Morgan, said that investigating a vape report can take three hours out of an administrator's day, and when one student is found vaping, the school typically finds three more kids using the e-cigarette, too.

Data released to the board in August showed that tobacco use in the district's middle schools had jumped nearly 180 percent in recent years, a substantial increase that officials attribute to the use of e-cigarettes.

Winford told the board that there was little odor associated with vaping, and many students hide the thin sticks in their sleeves, inhale and then blow the clouds down their arms. She said the best indicator for teachers is the light that flicks on when a vape pen is used. But even that's imperfect; the lights turn off if you push the button hard enough, and even when the light is on, a teacher has to see it.