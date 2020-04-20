In uncertain times, a Rock of comfort

Liu and Van Ert said her classroom walls are covered in Internet jokes (OK, they’re memes, but this is a newspaper). Just before school was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic last month, Liu swapped out the images with Rock-themed replacements. “The look on my face when students turn their work in on time” became “The look on my face when The Rock takes his shirt off.”

Van Ert said the swap was funny but because the physical classroom was closed, she thought the joke was done.

Alas, she did not smell what Photoshop was cooking.

The classes moved online. Van Ert recorded a video for her students, checking in with them and saying she missed them. Liu took a still image from the video, in which a picture frame is perfectly situated over Van Ert’s right shoulder. With some careful computer work, Liu cropped out the image that was there before (a copy of the Gettysburg Address) and replaced it with The Rock, striding shirtless toward the camera.

“A picture is worth a thousand words” is printed in black next to him. Indeed.

The switcheroo is so good it’s easy to miss. Liu posted the new image on a class thread and quipped that he liked Van Ert’s poster.