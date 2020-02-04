The investigation into former University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols began after she was accused of verbally abusing a UW Foundation employee and yelling at a staff member over an international student's interaction with her dog, according to documents turned over to media Tuesday morning.

The documents contain the first definitive evidence of what led the board of trustees to cancel a planned renewal of Nichols’ contract, while also depicting the trustees’ decision to stay mum on their reasoning — both with the public and, it appears, with Nichols herself. The records give a detailed insight into the end of Nichols’ tenure and were only released after a judge ordered last month they be made public. A group of media organizations sued the university in June for withholding the documents.

The released records span more than 100 pages and detail allegations of verbal abuse by Nichols, who left the university in June after her contract expired. The documents indicate a tight timeline: In January 2019, Nichols and the board had agreed to a new contract that would have paid the widely popular president more than $560,000 in total compensation. On Jan. 28, university human resources became aware of the foundation employee incident. On Jan. 29, the university’s head of HR emailed board Chairman Dave True to let him know about the first accusation. Within a few more days, the foundation staffer and other UW employees had spoken with UW about Nichols.

Internal interviews continued until mid-February, the documents show. On Feb. 15, True signed an “engagement agreement” with a Colorado investigations firm. That group — Employment Matters Flynn Investigations Group — began its inquiry on Feb. 18.

Notes from the investigators do not indicate that they interviewed Nichols. An unredacted invoice obtained by WyoFile and the Star-Tribune doesn’t suggest Nichols was contacted by Flynn, nor is there any written response from the former president. Nichols has said she was never given a chance to respond or an explanation for the decision not to renew her contract.

Nichols' attorney said she would release a statement later today. True, meanwhile, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Between mid-February and March, over a dozen employees were contacted by Flynn investigators, the records show. Finally, on March 13, True texted Nichols, who was vacationing in Arizona, and told her to meet him and three other board members at a local airport. It was then that she was told that she wouldn’t continue as president.

***

Handwritten interview notes, taken apparently by a UW HR official in late January 2019, describe in detail the incident with the foundation employee. The notes also suggest that it was not an isolated event.

“Too many people subject to this abuse — (redacted) witnessed abusive conversations with an employee,” handwritten notes from an interview between an employee and a UW HR employee state. “Word is already out on the street. Trustees need to take ownership.”

“I can’t let this pass,” another employee said. “This has gone too far.”

In September, the Star-Tribune and WyoFile reported that Nichols had a “brouhaha” — as a UW Foundation board member described it — with a foundation employee that prompted the staff member to leave the university.

The interview notes support that reporting and goes further. Drawing from interviews with a handful of different staffers, the notes allege a pattern of verbal abuse by Nichols. One staffer told HR about multiple incidents involving Nichols, including one where an employee was left "destroyed and humiliated."

"There is a line in a relationship that you will cross that you cannot walk back," the staffer said, according to the notes.

On Jan. 17, 2019, UW's attorney told the board that Nichols had accepted an offer to stay on as president. The next day, a group of foundation employees and UW employees from the agriculture school were scheduled to meet with Nichols about a cheatgrass initiative, according to emails previously obtained by the Star-Tribune and WyoFile. Around that time, according to interview notes, one of the foundation staffers went to Nichols' office to pick up a business card.

The documents describe what allegedly happened next:

After a brief exchange, Nichols began “shaking.” She leaned over her desk and began yelling at the employee. The foundation employee said she felt sick but decided to just "let her do her thing and get through it.”

“UW has a tendency to get ahead of presidency. This will stop,” Nichols allegedly said, in a tone that was “abusive.” She pounded the desk with her fingers and allegedly said she wouldn’t support the cheatgrass initiative because staffers were “getting ahead of her.”

Nichols is also quoted as saying that the “Foundation (is) destroying this university.”

Nichols allegedly asked the employee why she had been at Gov. Mark Gordon’s inaugural ball, which had been held in the days prior to the meeting: “You are a fundraiser, not a lobbyist.”

“It was bigger than ‘mad,’” the employee, whose name is redacted from the documents, told the interviewer, according to the notes. “It was different.”

The staffer said she had a panic attack after the exchange and “threw up all weekend.” The notes include the words “dictator” and “pissing match.”

“Words don’t describe the volatile nature of the conversation,” the interview noted.

“How can I do my job now?” said the employee, who is described as a “rock star” in other notes. “I can’t fake it.”

The staffer resigned in the days after. The notes also suggest that the foundation’s board met with Nichols “re: conversations she had w/ (redacted) about Foundation.”

Hours after the interview with the foundation staff concluded, the university’s head of HR, E. Jeanne Durr, wrote True and UW’s general counsel, Tara Evans. Because of redactions in the documents, it’s unclear the exact path from incident to HR. But the records show that “an informal complaint of verbal abuse/hostile environment” was made to a supervisor at the foundation, who made a mandatory report.

That matches with interview notes, which suggest the first conversation was not with the foundation employee but with someone else who had knowledge of the situation. The next set of notes appear to be with the employee in question.

“Dave, I met personally for over an hour with (redacted) from the University Foundation,” Durr wrote in an email to True dated Jan. 30, 2019. “Based on our discussion, I feel it necessary for you and I, along with other Trustees you deem appropriate, to meet with General Counsel, Tara Evans.”

A handwritten note from an interview with another unnamed staffer describes Nichols’ alleged abuse as “stunning” and the former president as “emotionally unbalanced.”

Nichols told the Star-Tribune in June that she had not had a negative exchange with a foundation employee. She reiterated that position more generally in court documents and in public statements. In interview notes, which quote a conversation she had with an unnamed employee, Nichols allegedly said she “didn’t say that” and that she’d call the foundation employee and apologize. It’s unclear if that call happened.

“Laurie Nichols is a goddamn liar,” said the staff member who heard Nichols say she’d apologize, according to the HR notes. The staffer said he was “morally and ethically required” to report the incident.

***

The other Nichols interaction reported to UW HR is less detailed but involves a student and was brought to light more than a year before the foundation employee incident.

On Feb. 5, 2018, an HR official at UW met with an unnamed employee, who described “an incident that had happened at the President’s house involving an international student” and said the employee was afraid to speak up for fear of losing her job. Indeed, she told her interviewer that she “doesn’t want to do anything further — she just wanted someone to know about the event and how upsetting it was.”

According to interview notes and a handwritten statement from the reporting staffer, one of Nichols’ dogs had jumped on a student who was working as a caterer at Nichols’ home. The student “does not like dogs, but has worked in the home previously with no problem.” The reporting staffer told another caterer to grab the dog while the student went outside.

“At this point, Laurie Nichols approached me and began yelling at me to send (the student) home,” the staffer told HR. “She raised her voice very loudly while telling me that it was unacceptable to bring anyone into their home who is allergic to cats or afraid of dogs and that it is a privelege (sic) to work in their home and we know perfectly well that they have pets and having someone work there who is afraid of dogs was not acceptable.”

In a follow-up statement, the staffer said the student’s reaction “was cultural.”

“It was made to seem like myself and my employee did something wrong when we did not,” the staffer said.

***

After UW’s informal investigation into the foundation employee incident, True signed a contract on Feb. 18, 2019, with Flynn to investigate the allegations. Beyond an invoice showing an $8,550 bill, whatever work Flynn conducted and produced is not included in the released documents. Judge Tori Kricken, in ordering the records be released, allowed more than a dozen pages to remain secret, citing attorney-client privilege.

Evans sent Mark Flynn a list of roughly 20 people, apparently to contact, all of whom have their names redacted in the documents released to the media. In addition to four foundation employees, there are least six people identified as working in the Office of the President. Another is with the office of catering and events.

The invoice indicates that Flynn investigators held a document review and teleconference on March 13, the same day True texted Nichols to arrange a meeting at an Arizona airport. The day before, True had emailed other top members of the board to arrange a March 15 flight to Arizona to talk to Nichols.

On March 15, Evans, the university’s general counsel, passed around a “draft PR message and a draft message to the voting members of the board” that reminded the board that only True was to speak publicly.

On March 20, Nichols’ attorney, Megan Goetz, sent a message to Evans to ask why Nichols’ contract wasn’t being extended. After the board held another special meeting, Evans reiterated to Goetz what True and other top members had told Nichols at the airport: that “they will not discuss the reasons for not renewing her contract.”

The board members then workshopped a public statement with Goetz, who told the board that Nichols planned to become a faculty member.

Nichols has maintained publicly and in court documents that she was never informed of any investigation. The emails suggest the board did not give her an explanation. Nichols has also contended that if she was investigated, the board violated its own policies in how that investigation was conducted.

The emails show that Evans sent investigators at Flynn a 2016 presidential directive that should guide the investigation, in addition to a list of potential contacts within the university. That directive includes instructions that the person being investigated should be given a chance to participate. The university has denied that it violated its own policy, but Nichols has maintained that she was never contacted, despite the directive’s explicit instructions.

***

In the days and weeks after UW announced publicly that Nichols would not continue, there was intense public and media pressure for an explanation. The Star-Tribune and WyoFile sent several public records requests to the university seeking more information. Those requests were largely denied, with the exception of a batch of emails that did not include many of the documents released Tuesday.

Numerous trustees also declined interview requests, deferring to True, who declined to comment. The silence and True’s refusal to comment continued even after the Star-Tribune and WyoFile reported that Nichols had indeed been investigated.

One email indicates Evans took pains to ensure silence by the governor-appointed board. A March 15 email reminded the board “that only Chairman True can speak on behalf of the Board of Trustees.” The letter also reminded the trustees that meetings held in executive session “are confidential by law” and that the information delivered in those meetings “must not be shared with anyone” outside of the board.

The university’s leadership and True maintained their silence for more than 10 months until Friday, when they issued a statement conceding the lawsuit and admitting to their investigation.

“We are confident the material shows our decision not to renew President Nichols’ contract reflected prudent judgment and was in the best interest of the University of Wyoming and its people,” that statement said.

That action drew a sharp response from Nichols, through her attorney.

“I would have welcomed the opportunity to know of (concerns about my performance) and to try and address the situation,” Nichols wrote. “As I would do with any other employee, I would have expected an opportunity to be told of any employment concerns, have an opportunity to respond and then an opportunity to address the issues.”