Judge: Public has right to know details of investigation into offensive flyers at Cheyenne school

Now, Froelicher said he will undertake his own redaction of the report. After the redacted report is reviewed by the school district and the media outlets that brought the case, each party has 10 days to file an objection, according to court documents.

“We don’t apologize for trying to protect our students and staff. We understand the need for disclosure of public records. I just hope this doesn’t reduce the likelihood of students and or staff reporting” future bullying or other misconduct issues, LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown said Monday.

Lawyers representing the school district could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

Moats, however, said he doesn’t anticipate the case will chill reporting of misbehavior in schools.

“Skepticism that the district would really listen is much more of a hindrance to reporting than it is fear of some kind of publicity,” he said.

From Moats’ perspective, the outcome of the case is an example of “a public right being upheld,” he said. “This is also a message to the public that they shouldn’t just throw up their hands. They should insist on their right to know.”