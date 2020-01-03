Judge sides with press over University of Wyoming, orders release of records related to president's demotion

It’s unclear when the records that the judge ordered be released will be turned over to the news organizations. In a conference call with attorneys Friday afternoon, Kricken said she would keep the records confidential until Nichols and UW had a chance to appeal the decision. The judge said that the log detailing the withheld documents must be provided to the outlets by Jan. 13.

Messages sent to Nichols’ attorney and the university’s attorney were not immediately returned Friday. Nichols was recently announced as the new president of Black Hills State University.

“Judge Kricken's decision is a victory for transparency — the Wyoming public's right to know how its tax dollars are spent and its institutions managed,” WyoFile chief executive and editor Matthew Copeland wrote in a statement. “It's worth noting, however, that innumerable work-hours and thousands of dollars were required to defend — to simply maintain — those rights.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“If the precedent set here precludes similar stonewalling the next time an institution or official wants to avoid scrutiny, it will have been effort well-spent,” he said. “You can rest assured, we'll put that to the test.”

Dale Bohren, the publisher of the Star-Tribune, also hailed the ruling.