K-12 employees in Natrona County can now receive COVID-19 vaccine

“Our goal is really to keep getting vaccines out in the community,” Bloom said, adding, “We’ve never waited for an entire (priority) category to be finished before moving on.”

She said allowing K-12 staff to be vaccinated now was in line with how the department has been handling distribution since December. The employees are in tier seven of Phase 1b of the distribution plan.

Anyone in an earlier priority group can still make an appointment, Bloom said, and won’t have to wait behind all K-12 staff.

The vaccines are open to public and private school employees in K-12, but not for preschool staff yet.

The department is administering vaccines 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Saturday. Natrona County School District employees have been given a special code they can use when making an appointment that verifies they work for the district.

The department will also hold a Saturday vaccine clinic Feb. 6. The clinics still require an appointment. The department is not accepting walk-ins.

Bloom said the county had 960 Pfizer doses left at the end of the day Wednesday and is expecting another 975 early next week. She added that the department won’t be able to vaccinate all K-12 staff this week but will be able to make some headway.