K-12 employees in Natrona County can now receive COVID-19 vaccine

Natrona County School District staff can now schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesperson for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department confirmed Thursday.
Spokesperson Hailey Bloom said the health department vaccinated its first school district employees Thursday morning and has begun scheduling appointments for this week, including a Saturday clinic.
Private school employees are also eligible.
The department had previously estimated it could take through February to vaccinate all residents in the previous priority groups, which include residents 70 years and older, and staff at congregate living areas like the Wyoming Rescue Mission.
Bloom said the department has not vaccinated every resident in those categories, but fewer people were making appointments for vaccinations and they were left with a surplus of vaccines — a stark contrast to the first week older residents were able to get a vaccine.
The department ran out of vaccines by the end of that week.
But as the appointments began to slow, the department was sitting on vaccine doses that could be distributed to the community, Bloom said. The county health department contacted the Wyoming Department of Health and asked if they could move onto the next priority groups in order to continue vaccinating at a reasonable pace.
“Our goal is really to keep getting vaccines out in the community,” Bloom said, adding, “We’ve never waited for an entire (priority) category to be finished before moving on.”
She said allowing K-12 staff to be vaccinated now was in line with how the department has been handling distribution since December. The employees are in tier seven of Phase 1b of the distribution plan.
Anyone in an earlier priority group can still make an appointment, Bloom said, and won’t have to wait behind all K-12 staff.
The vaccines are open to public and private school employees in K-12, but not for preschool staff yet.
The department is administering vaccines 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Saturday. Natrona County School District employees have been given a special code they can use when making an appointment that verifies they work for the district.
The department will also hold a Saturday vaccine clinic Feb. 6. The clinics still require an appointment. The department is not accepting walk-ins.
Bloom said the county had 960 Pfizer doses left at the end of the day Wednesday and is expecting another 975 early next week. She added that the department won’t be able to vaccinate all K-12 staff this week but will be able to make some headway.
The Casper-Natrona County Health Department is the only provider in the county administering vaccines to that group because of the limited vaccine supply, Bloom said.