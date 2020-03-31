Kelly Walsh students move spring music festival online

Fleming had begun gathering audition tapes roughly two weeks ago, around the same time Gov. Mark Gordon recommended schools be closed and just about every district complied. Fleming didn’t want to give it up, so he began to message students on social media to see if they would play their music in videos that could be posted periodically throughout this week. The goal is to show the community — and the students — that Kelly Walsh is more than a building.

Rose picked “Bright” by Echosmith. It’s a happy song, a love song. That’s why she picked it. The world could use that right about now.

“It was definitely important for me to do something that was happy and would maybe make somebody smile,” she said.

Celia Nelson, a junior at KW, has performed at Rodstock every year she’s been at the east Casper school. She picked “Valerie,” made famous by the late, great Amy Winehouse. It’s a comfortable song for her. It’s warm and inviting, but maybe that’s more Amy than the lyrics. “Varlerie” is about a few things. But in a bit of an ironic twist to a socially isolated society, its chorus asks Valerie to come on over.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Well sometimes I go out by myself/And look out across the water.”