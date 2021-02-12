Laramie scientists developing rapid COVID-19 antigen test

If the MIT protein finds the antigen it’s looking for, the laser will pinpoint the solution and return a positive test result “within milliseconds,” Noren said.

The tests will have two applications. Noren said one version of the test will employ the lasers, which would be a more accurate test. He envisions airports using those to screen passengers before they board a flight or organizers of large public events using them to screen attendees while they’re in line to enter a building.

But they’re also working on a home-based test that a person could take multiple times over the course of several days to ensure they aren’t carrying the virus. That test would work similarly to a pregnancy test, he said.

When will the test be publicly available?

The team of researchers working with Noren have had a lot of early success, he said. But they haven’t started formal testing yet.

The grant was awarded early this month, so it will be months before they can send the tests off to be tested themselves by the National Institute of Health.

Noren’s goal is to have 1,000 tests ready to send to the NIH by summer.