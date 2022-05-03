Lawmakers look to account for nontraditional, part-time, returning students

A bipartisan bill introduced Thursday in the U.S. Senate by Wyoming’s Sen. John Barrasso and two colleagues could help reflect completion and graduation rates of nontraditional students more accurately.

Barrasso previously co-sponsored the same bill when it was introduced in the 116th Congress under a different name.

“Wyoming is fortunate to have seven wonderful community colleges,” Barrasso said in a statement. “They deserve to have all their students, traditional or non-traditional, accurately accounted for in graduation rates.”

The Graduation Reporting for Accuracy and Decision-Making (GRAD) Act would change the U.S. Department of Education’s reporting requirements to better reflect graduation rates for nontraditional students, such as those who attend community colleges, according to statements from the three senators who sponsored the bill. It would amend language in the Higher Education Act of 1965 which, generally speaking, helps direct federal resources to secondary and higher education institutions across the nation.

The Higher Education Act requires the U.S. Department of Education to report educational institutions’ graduation rates for first-time, full-time students — information that colleges give to the federal government for this purpose. Those graduation rates are only calculated for students who start and finish at the same institution. The data is reported through the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System.

But the current reporting framework “excludes millions of nontraditional students” from the data, said a statement from Barrasso and co-sponsors Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado.

Some students — like those who study part-time or are returning to school — don’t fall under the first-time, full-time umbrella.

“If they aren’t first-time, full-time, then they aren’t really tracked for overall completion,” Sandra Caldwell, Wyoming Community Colleges Commission executive director, told the Star-Tribune.

That omission is more than just an inaccurate reflection of actual completion and graduation.

Graduation rates are often used to determine state funding allocations for institutions, and students might look at those rates to determine whether or not to attend a school, Barrasso’s press office said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

The GRAD Act would amend the Higher Education Act to include program completion and graduation rates of non-first-time and half-time certificate- and degree-seeking undergraduate students, according to the email. It would also expand reporting parameters to include students who finish their program within six years for programs that are shorter than four years — a time frame that could be expected of, say, part-time students.

Community colleges are among the nontraditional educational institutions that would be impacted by the bill — Caldwell said that the current reporting requirements don’t really reflect the effectiveness of community colleges in Wyoming.

“Right now, the yardstick for measure is not very sophisticated,” Caldwell said. “It does not adequately reflect the complexity of the United States.”

The seven Wyoming community colleges are serving 26,177 students this academic year, according to a Wyoming Community College Commission 2022 report. Among those students, about 80% are part-time. The average student age is 25.

To compensate for some of the holes in Higher Education Act reporting guidelines and reflect a more accurate picture of student success, community colleges created the Voluntary Framework of Accountability to collect data separately from the U.S. Education Department. The framework started collecting community college data in 2013.

The GRAD Act would “reflect” reporting requirements in the Voluntary Framework of Accountability, Walter Bumphus, American Association of Community Colleges president and CEO, said in a statement. (The American Association of Community Colleges supports the proposed bill, according to a recent news article from the organization). It would not, however, replace the framework.

It’s not clear yet how the bill would be implemented if it were to pass through Congress. It could undergo changes as it’s reviewed. It’s also not certain if there would be any costs associated with the new reporting requirements, or what, if any, downsides are associated with their potential change.

