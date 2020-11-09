Local education association president presses school board for COVID-19 information, support

Indeed, virus cases in Natrona County and statewide have surged since late September, reaching a nearly exponential climb in recent weeks. As of Monday, more than 1,000 COVID-19 infections were active in the county, and more than 7,000 were presumed or confirmed active statewide. A month ago, the latter number hadn’t exceeded 1,500.

The district will instead provide a weekly update on the number of COVID-19 infections identified within schools. But the daily update was a crucial tool for educators, Andrews told the board Monday.

“Sometimes that daily update was the thing that helped a staff member with severe anxiety get up and go to work that day. Just knowing that the cases were not rising in their schools eased their minds about walking into their building each day,” he said. “We need to remain transparent about the reporting of COVID-19 cases.”

Andrews said there are educators in the district who have forgone their planning periods for weeks because they’re filling in for other teachers who are out sick or quarantining because of COVID-19 exposure.

He said teachers are having to clean more because custodial staff members are also out, and that special education providers are having to take on larger caseloads because of staff shortages.