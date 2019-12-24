Local group pays off outstanding student lunch debt in Natrona County schools

The local chapter of the American Petroleum Institute shelled out a "significant donation" to the Natrona County School District earlier this month to eliminate all outstanding student lunch debt in the state's second-largest school district.

"The Natrona County School District would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the Central Wyoming Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute for their generous donation," the district said in a press release last week.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's unclear how large the donation was -- a school spokeswoman, Tanya Southerland, said the institute wanted to keep their donation private. She did say the entire debt balance had been eliminated by the donation.

She did not respond when asked how much student debt was outstanding before the donation was made.

“The American Petroleum Institute and the different chapters throughout the U.S. are trying to just spread the word about oil and gas and trying to support the local community,” the organization's co-chair, Jason Boe of Eighty-Eight Oil, said in a press release. “... We donate to roughly 30 to 35 charities in and around Casper.”

"Our community comes together in a variety of ways to support each other, support our schools, and help each other in times of need," district administrator Steve Ellbogen said in a statement. "The generosity of our community is just one part of what makes Casper such a great place to call home. We are tremendously grateful for this donation from the Central Wyoming Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute and for all the donations, big and small, we receive to help students."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0