You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Local group pays off outstanding student lunch debt in Natrona County schools
View Comments
top story

Local group pays off outstanding student lunch debt in Natrona County schools

{{featured_button_text}}
School lunches

Second grade teacher Stephanie Lovato talks to students at lunch at Mountain View Elementary School in June 2018 in Mills.

 File, Star-Tribune

The local chapter of the American Petroleum Institute shelled out a "significant donation" to the Natrona County School District earlier this month to eliminate all outstanding student lunch debt in the state's second-largest school district.

"The Natrona County School District would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the Central Wyoming Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute for their generous donation," the district said in a press release last week. 

It's unclear how large the donation was -- a school spokeswoman, Tanya Southerland, said the institute wanted to keep their donation private. She did say the entire debt balance had been eliminated by the donation.

She did not respond when asked how much student debt was outstanding before the donation was made. 

“The American Petroleum Institute and the different chapters throughout the U.S. are trying to just spread the word about oil and gas and trying to support the local community,” the organization's co-chair, Jason Boe of Eighty-Eight Oil, said in a press release. “... We donate to roughly 30 to 35 charities in and around Casper.”

"Our community comes together in a variety of ways to support each other, support our schools, and help each other in times of need," district administrator Steve Ellbogen said in a statement. "The generosity of our community is just one part of what makes Casper such a great place to call home. We are tremendously grateful for this donation from the Central Wyoming Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute and for all the donations, big and small, we receive to help students."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News