Local law enforcement warns of school violence threats on social media

Natrona County law enforcement and schools are monitoring a national social media trend spreading rumors of school violence on Friday.

Statements from Casper police and the sheriff's office said on Thursday that there were no known threats in the area.

As a precaution, there will be law enforcement officers in Natrona County schools on Friday, the school district said in a statement to parents and guardians on Thursday.

"We encourage parents and guardians to take this opportunity to talk with your student about the seriousness and resulting school and legal consequences of making any kind of threat, and about the appropriate use of social media," the district's message said.

Other school districts around the state, including in Albany and Johnson counties, have also warned guardians about the trend.

The warnings come as schools across the U.S. plan increased police presence on Friday in response to a recent trend on TikTok that encourages violence.

Anyone aware of suspicious activity or suggestions of violence on social media or otherwise should report it to law enforcement and school officials.

In a statement from Casper police, Department School Resource Sergeant Scott Jones said that any reports would be investigated "vigorously."

"We would like to remind all individuals, regardless of age, that a violent threat toward a school is illegal... In Wyoming, that means a felony arrest for making a terroristic threat," Jones said.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.