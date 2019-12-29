Looking back: Enrollment rockets upward in Natrona County schools

For the latter half of this decade, there was little good news when it came to finances or enrollment in the Natrona County School District.

The graduation rate here was ticking up, test scores were improving, a massive round of construction — exciting in its own right — was nearing an end. Then the bottom fell out on the state’s economy in 2016. Hundreds of families fled the state in search of work elsewhere, taking with them their public school students.

Even on its surface, losing students isn’t a positive development. But it’s especially grim in Wyoming, where the funding model centers around enrollment. When enrollment drops, that’s probably because the economy is doing poorly. And if the economy is doing poorly, then it’s likely schools are going to lose funding because of dropping revenues, too.

But if drooping enrollment is grim in Wyoming, it was especially grim in Natrona County in 2016, precisely because of that recent wave of construction. The district wouldn’t have been pleased to see students leave anyway, but when the state’s second-largest school just finished building newer and bigger schools to accommodate an expected enrollment increase? Perfect storm, meet recently remodeled beach home.