Mask protests proceed after NCSD announces it will seek state exception

The Natrona County School District will request an exception to the statewide K-12 mask requirement after all, the district announced in a release Saturday — less than a week after trustees voted against that action in a Monday meeting.

Despite the reversal, parents and students who had planned to protest the trustee's April 19 decision at a meeting tonight will proceed as scheduled. Meanwhile, the district has not answered questions from reporters related to the change in course.

“A lot of the parents felt it was to toss us a bone to try to get us not to show up tonight,” said Jamie Bates, a district parent and organizer of a Facebook group leading the protest efforts.

Bates added she herself thought the district’s decision was a fair compromise, but agreed with other parents that trustees should expedite the process to request the exception from state officials.