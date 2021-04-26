Mask protests proceed after NCSD announces it will seek state exception

The Natrona County School District will request an exception to the statewide K-12 mask requirement after all, the district announced in a release Saturday — less than a week after trustees voted against that action in a Monday meeting.
Despite the reversal, parents and students who had planned to protest the trustee's April 19 decision at a meeting tonight will proceed as scheduled. Meanwhile, the district has not answered questions from reporters related to the change in course.
“A lot of the parents felt it was to toss us a bone to try to get us not to show up tonight,” said Jamie Bates, a district parent and organizer of a Facebook group leading the protest efforts.
Bates added she herself thought the district’s decision was a fair compromise, but agreed with other parents that trustees should expedite the process to request the exception from state officials.
The protest has been two-fold. There will be a demonstration this evening at the board of trustees meeting, Bates explained, but added students have also been protesting today by not wearing masks or not attending school at all. Parents have been keeping track with a Facebook group of how many students did not attend school today in protest. Bates said it was close to 500.
Just two state public health orders remain as COVID-19 infections have plummeted and vaccinations have become widely available. One order requires masks in educational facilities, like K-12 schools and college campuses.
Parents have lobbied district trustees for weeks asking that face masks be made optional after state officials began granting exceptions to that rule for small districts in counties with low transmission levels.
Trustees voted against asking for such an exception at a special meeting April 19. Soon after, parents began organizing a demonstration for the following board of trustees meeting Monday to protest that decision.
But now, the board has seemingly changed direction.
“The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees and the Superintendent have developed a path forward that will result in a variance request to the Statewide Public Health Order #1 (face covering order) in K-12 schools and facilities on May 10, 2021,” a release issued Saturday by the district reads. “This will allow staff time to develop and implement plans for students and staff who have concerns regarding the removal of the statewide face covering order.”
It is unclear how the decision was reached. The release does not provide details of any meeting or conversation between superintendent Mike Jennings and the elected trustees following the April 19 meeting.
District spokesperson Tanya Southerland declined an interview with the Star-Tribune, referring a reporter instead to Casper attorney Craig Silva, who has represented the district in the past. Silva declined to answer questions about school board procedures and hung up on the reporter.
Trustees will meet for a work session at 6 p.m. and a regular meeting at 7 p.m. tonight at 970 N. Glenn Road.
Trustees debated whether to pursue a mask exception request in a meeting April 12. They decided to survey parents and staff, and planned to make a decision at a special meeting the following Monday.
The survey results overwhelmingly favored requesting the state exception, with more than 80% of parents and more than 70% of staff supporting the move. But about 200 families reported that if masks became optional, they may have to withdraw their student from the district.
Local health officials testified at that meeting, too, asking that the district keep face masks for the remainder of the school year.
With roughly one month of school left, trustees spent the special meeting April 19 debating whether the majority attitude should jeopardize the minority.
Ultimately, trustees voted 5-4 not to pursue lifting the mask order.
“It’s as important to protect the minority as it is to honor the voice of the majority, and I am as concerned for those teachers and students who are afraid to attend school if the mandate is lifted as I am for those who are frustrated by the mandate,” Trustee Clark Jensen said at the time.
The district’s weekend announcement alluded to plans to honor the wishes of both groups, though specifics on those plans were not provided.
