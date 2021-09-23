Meet Natrona County High's new principal, Aaron Wilson

Aaron Wilson has been around. He started working for Natrona County schools more than a decade ago, first as an instructional facilitator at Willard Elementary, then as an academic interventionist in Evansville.
In 2010, he stepped into the top leadership role at Paradise Valley Elementary where he supported innovative ways to track student performance, and championed a dual-language immersion program in which students learned Chinese.
Today, Wilson is a new principal once again, the kids have just grown a bit.
“It helps me, I think, understand where kids came from, what their experience in elementary school was like,” Wilson, the new principal at Natrona County High School, explained. “It just gives me a really wide range of understanding and knowledge.”
Wilson did not always plan to be an educator. He attended college in Southern California, not really sure what he wanted to do with his life. His mother was a teacher, but he didn’t enter college with that profession in mind.
It wasn’t until a friend’s mom recruited him to assist with a soccer program for students with disabilities that he fell in love with helping kids succeed.
“I didn’t really go into college with a plan on what my career was going to be,” he explained. “After that, working with those kids on that soccer program it really pushed me in the direction of education.”
Natrona high’s previous principal, Shannon Harris, held the role for six years and left at the end of the last academic year to serve as the superintendent of Pinedale’s school district.
Harris’ departure created an opportunity for Wilson to get back into the classroom. For the past two years, Wilson has been the curriculum director for the district, working “on the hill,” in the administrative offices rather than in a school building.
“Being removed from a building for the last couple years, that was some adjustment, but that’s really what drew me to this position is I wanted to get back in a building, I wanted to continue to work with students and staff,” he said.
And Wilson has his work cut out for him. He will oversee roughly 1,500 students and one of Wyoming’s largest high schools in the third school year touched by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the first in which most mitigation strategies have become optional.
In the first two weeks of school, 370 staff and students were quarantined district-wide, though it’s unclear how many from each school building.
Fourteen students and five staff members at Natrona County High were in isolation during that time.
“It really is what it is,” Wilson said of the pandemic. “We’re all faced with challenges with COVID, whether that’s teachers, students, parents ... We kind of take it day by day.”
He acknowledged there have been disagreements, but that he will continue taking the district’s lead on how to move forward with the academic year.
With pandemic concerns and beyond, however, he said he hopes to create a culture where everyone’s voice can be heard, and where everyone feels comfortable bringing their concerns to him.
“I’m a collaborative leader, I want to involve people in the process, I want to involve different voices, I want to hear different perspectives so that I can get a full range of things that we are working on,” he explained, later adding, “I’m very early, you know. I’m in week four of having a full school, so that takes time building trust with people ... that’s just all part of the process.”
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes