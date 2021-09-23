Meet Natrona County High's new principal, Aaron Wilson

It wasn’t until a friend’s mom recruited him to assist with a soccer program for students with disabilities that he fell in love with helping kids succeed.

“I didn’t really go into college with a plan on what my career was going to be,” he explained. “After that, working with those kids on that soccer program it really pushed me in the direction of education.”

Natrona high’s previous principal, Shannon Harris, held the role for six years and left at the end of the last academic year to serve as the superintendent of Pinedale’s school district.

Harris’ departure created an opportunity for Wilson to get back into the classroom. For the past two years, Wilson has been the curriculum director for the district, working “on the hill,” in the administrative offices rather than in a school building.

“Being removed from a building for the last couple years, that was some adjustment, but that’s really what drew me to this position is I wanted to get back in a building, I wanted to continue to work with students and staff,” he said.