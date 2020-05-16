Missed milestones: Casper students reflect on the senior spring that wasn't

There are those friends you socialize with, that close circle you see outside of the bell ringing. Then there are the friends you see and hang out with in school; you don’t socialize with them outside of class, for whatever reason, but for seven hours a day, they’re part of your life. They’re the friends you’re not likely to see after you graduate and move on.

Those friendships are the ones suffering, the seniors said.

“I was looking forward to this last semester to kind of, like, say goodbye to those people because you’ve been with them for so long, but that’s just not really the reality we have,” Eathorne said. “And I feel like our last chance to do that is after graduation, when everybody goes and congratulates one another on the Events Center floor. And that’s going to be limited somehow.”

“It’s the people that I’m friends with that I don’t see outside of school that’s gotten to me,” Brown added. “Knowing that I’ll see them from my car at graduation, but I won’t be able to have a conversation with them, that’s been tough to deal with.”