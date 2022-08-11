Moderate schools superintendent candidate has tough time pleasing crowd

It’s a hard election year to gain traction as a moderate Wyoming Republican.

Republican candidate for State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer Zerba, a self-described moderate, has gotten a taste of that difficulty on the campaign trail.

The crowd at Casper’s Politics in the Park event Wednesday evening cheered when Zerba’s opponent, Megan Degenfelder, promised to “fight back against radical political ideologies like critical race theory that belong nowhere near our classrooms.” Incumbent candidate Brian Schroeder, who was appointed to the position in January, brought on more cheers when he encouraged the crowd to “push back against the cultural currents,” warning those present that the “virus is spreading fast.”

Then Zerba stood to introduce herself.

“I’m the only candidate who is an educator who has taught in Wyoming public schools. Here we are, riling people up over something we’re not doing, and unless you’re in the classroom, you don’t have any idea,” she said regarding critical race theory, an academic framework for examining how racism is embedded in U.S. institutions and society. (It isn’t taught in Wyoming public schools.)

Degenfelder and Schroeder overlap quite a bit in their stances, although Degenfelder focuses more on industry partnerships (she’s currently the government and regulatory affairs manager for Morningstar Partners Oil & Gas), while Schroeder is more about resisting cultural currents and “recovering the purpose of education” which, he said, is “to learn to think.”

Zerba, a Casper-based substitute teacher who’s getting her doctorate in education at the University of Wyoming, shares a lot of their views too. But in other areas, she diverges, sometimes dramatically, from her two opponents. (A fourth Republican candidate, Rock Springs-based underground trona miner Robert White, did not attend the forum. Sheridan-based chair of the American Military University political and military science department Thomas Kelly dropped out of the race earlier this month to cast his vote for Schroeder).

Zerba decided to file her candidacy on the last day possible to do so because she was “alarmed” at the stances of the other candidates. She’s very unlikely to beat out Schroeder or Degenfelder. Both have the advantage of more name recognition, Schroeder as the current superintendent, Degenfelder as a lifelong Wyomingite who has worked as a chief policy officer with the Wyoming Department of Education and in various roles in the private energy sector. They’ve gotten big endorsements, Schroeder from former president Donald Trump, Degenfelder from U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis and former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson, who recently received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The moderator at Wednesday’s event asked about candidates’ thoughts on religion in the classroom and whether or not they will support gender identity and pronouns to be taught in schools. They talked about parental involvement, charter schools and teacher recruitment and retention.

Degenfelder said that the country was “founded on religious freedoms” and that it’s important to “realize that balance” in schools and make sure “we’re not discriminating on anyone’s religious freedom.”

Schroeder, who has a background in pastoral ministry and was formerly head of Veritas Academy, a private Christian school in Cody, said public schools should be preparing kids for a society that believes in religious freedom.

“That means kids shouldn't have to be nervous about bringing their Bibles to school, or the coach didn't have to be nervous about praying with his kids, or the valedictorian shouldn't have to be nervous about when she gets up at graduation and saying a prayer or talking about her faith,” he said. “That means in our literature classes we would include the Bible as one of the great books of literature and of Western civilization rather than nixing it out and bringing in leftist ideology.”

Zerba put her view on teaching religion in public schools pretty bluntly: “It’s a violation of our constitution.”

(Public schools are required to be secular under the Wyoming Constitution).

“If you want to believe whatever at home, that's fine, but not in the classroom,” she said.

The crowd didn’t give her any applause for that. Some of Zerba’s other stances were met with an equal lack of enthusiasm.

On whether or not they would support gender identity and pronouns to be taught in school, Degenfelder said that those discussions belong “within the home between a parent and a child.” (A man in the crowd yelled, “Thank you!” to this).

Schroeder said simply, “No, absolutely not.”

“I stand against gender ideology, both by conviction, by my faith and in fierce defense and representation of where the Wyoming people and the Wyoming parents are at, and I feel that's my appropriate role,” he said.

The crowd cheered. The same man yelled again, “Thank you!”

Schroeder has issued several statements strongly denouncing a new federal requirement to update nondiscrimination policies and signage to include protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The update is meant to give LGBTQ students an avenue to file a complaint if they experience discrimination within a Food and Nutrition Service program based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. Noncompliance could impact funding for school meals in Wyoming. Schroeder has frequently referred to these kinds of policies as “social engineering.”

Zerba has a different perspective on talking about gender identity in classrooms: “Yes, parents are involved with that,” she said. “But I do believe that we need to create a safe environment and allow the local school districts to be able to handle how they want to do that.”

She’s also the only Republican candidate who doesn’t like the idea of charter schools. Degenfelder and Schroeder think it’s good to have more options for kids who learn best in different ways. But Zerba worries that charter schools will siphon money away from traditional public schools. And she’s concerned about the possible religious overtones of some proposed charter schools.

Wyoming Classical Academy and Cheyenne Classical Academy, two potential charter schools slated to open in fall 2023, if successful in their applications for charters, are “Member School Candidates” of Hillsdale College, a conservative Christian liberal arts college in Michigan that has opened charter schools across the country. Some people have raised concerns about the university’s possible religious influence on the proposed Wyoming charter schools. Others say that, because charter schools are public schools funded by state money, they will be held to the same secular requirements as traditional public schools.

Wyoming has a big teacher retention and recruitment problem. The Wyoming Education Association and the University of Wyoming released a study in early June showing that 65% of surveyed teachers would quit their jobs now if they could.

Schroeder said teachers have “too much on their plates.”

“They're just overwhelmed. Too many standards, too many content areas. They can't do it all.”

As state superintendent, Schroeder’s been working on a new teacher apprenticeship program with the department of education, the Professional Teaching Standards Board and district school board members, administrators and teachers. It’s meant to lower the financial and experiential barriers for people who want to become teachers and hopefully alleviate Wyoming’s teacher shortage crisis. It’ll be piloted in three school districts this fall.

Degenfelder said that Wyoming should increase incentives for teachers, support them with mentors, empower them in communities and figure out why fewer people want to go into teaching. She also thinks there are too many standards for teachers to keep track of.

“They have more standards than they have days in school,” she said. “We're expecting them to prioritize those and then do the guesswork of what's on the assessment. Let's take that from the state level and reduce that for them.”

“We've been talking a lot about CRT,” Zerba said. “We've been talking about this whole gender identity thing. We're attacking our teachers every chance we get. Our teachers are tired of it. They have no support. They're being attacked by the school board, they’re being attacked by parents,” she said.

“We need to start supporting our teachers. I will be their number one cheerleader.”

The crowd was silent.

“I don’t get a lot of reception because they’ve bought into the big lie,” Zerba told the Star-Tribune after the forum.

But Zerba said she nevertheless wants to give voters “another choice.”

“I’m planting a seed,” she said. “I'm out here. I’m a voice for educators.”

The primary election is Tuesday. After that, the winning Republican candidate will go head-to-head with Democrat candidate Sergio Maldonado.