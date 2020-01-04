Months after voting down effort, school board to again study building bridge at NCHS

It's been four months since the Natrona County school board voted down a $770,000 effort to build a bridge at Casper's west side high school. But a committee moved Thursday to put the proposal back on the table.

The plan as pitched by its supporters on the board is to build a sky bridge that links the main Natrona County High School building with its athletic complex. The goal is to keep more students indoors, instead of having them walk outside between the buildings. Supporters say it'll both increase security, save staff and student time, and keep students out of the cold.

A similar effort was narrowly defeated in September, in a meeting that saw the board approve a $10 million project to build NC its own pool. But a school board committee approved another proposal to build the bridge, a plan that will go before the full board later this month.

The crucial difference this time, board members said, is that the money for this project will come from leftover capital construction dollars that were set aside for NC anyway. The school underwent significant renovations in recent years, and this money is what remains of the funding for that construction.

