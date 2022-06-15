More student behavior problems reported in Natrona County School District

More problems with student behavior have been reported in Natrona County School District over the past few years, according to District Student Support Services Director Chris Dresang.

Dresang reported to the school board of trustees on Tuesday that there were 17,000 recorded instances of bad student behavior district-wide this school year, up from 12,000 instances in the 2018-2019 year.

Dresang attributed these increases partly to students’ use of social media.

“The bane of my existence and other administrators is social media,” he said.

“I just feel for a lot of these kids because when I went to school, if I had an issue with somebody, it ended at 3:30. These kids go home and it’s all night.”

Expulsions also increased from 37 in the 2018-2019 school year to 48 this year, Dresang said. Some kids who are at risk of expulsion go to the Student Support Suspension Lab to get help, for example through anger management classes or parenting classes for their families.

But Dresang said there’s been declines in some categories of bad behavior. Recorded instances of bullying, for example, have seen a “significant decline.” The presence of drugs on campuses is also down from a few years ago. There has also been a decrease in the presence of tobacco on school property but an increase in e-cigarettes.

The district uses what’s called the Extreme Discipline Guidelines to deal with more serious behavior incidents and to try and make consequences for bad behavior consistent among district students. Dresang said the guidelines will be reviewed and maybe revised in the fall to account for new issues like students’ consumption of CBD oil.

Dresang said the district also received 60 threats this year in K-12 schools. The majority of those threats, he explained, have to do with “kids who are frustrated” and “say things in reference to other people.”

“It ranges from a kindergartener who makes the statement, ‘I’m going to bring a tank to school,’ all the way to seniors in high school who make very real substantiated threats,” Dresang said.

A lot of time is spent looking into students’ intent when they do or say something that seems like a threat, Dresang said. That includes training staff to conduct an assessment using a questionnaire to see if the students understand the meaning of the threat they’re making.

In the future, Dresang said school districts could switch to using one common statewide assessment called the Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines, which he said is pretty similar to what the district already uses.

Problems with student behavior right now don’t seem to be unique to Natrona County School District.

About 44% of school and district leaders who participated in an EdWeek Research Center survey from December, for example, reported more threats by students compared to fall of 2019. About two-thirds of teachers and administrators who responded to the survey said students are generally misbehaving more than they did in fall of 2019.

Survey participants were more likely to say they were seeing more student misbehavior if some or all of instruction was online last year. Natrona County School District never went fully remote, although it did see increases in the number of students who opted for virtual learning.

