Natrona County cancels schools for the second consecutive day due to snow

Natrona County School District students will have another snow day Tuesday, after a massive storm hit the area. The district closed schools Monday in light of a historic snowfall that blanketed much of central and eastern Wyoming.
“The majority of our schools are located in residential areas. These side streets are currently impassible to the majority of our parents/staff/students,” a news release from the district reads. “The drifts, impassable streets, and other weather conditions present a significant safety concern to the transportation of students and staff. The City of Casper is working as quickly as possible to keep major thoroughfares open, and it is not believed side streets will be cleared by the start of school (Tuesday).”
The National Weather Service is predicting between three and eight additional inches of snow Monday night. By Monday afternoon, light snow was again falling in Casper.
The district is still planning school Wednesday, according to the announcement. Accommodations will be made as needed for rural bus routes and special transportation.
The National Weather Service says the weekend snow was the third-largest snowstorm in Casper’s history. More than 26 inches of snow fell on the area over the course of two days. Other parts of the state were also slammed with snow. Cheyenne received nearly 27 inches of snow and set a two-day snowfall record for that area.
The district said it made its decision to close schools for a second day — a rare event — after speaking with the Natrona County Emergency Management Team.
Elsewhere, the University of Wyoming announced it would return to business as usual Tuesday.
“The University of Wyoming will resume classes and other operations Tuesday, following an emergency closure Monday due to dangerous winter weather and unsafe travel conditions,” a statement issued Monday afternoon reads. “While administrative offices and other facilities will be open, employees who are able to work from home are encouraged to do so while UW Operations crews continue to dig out from the weekend snowstorm.”
