Natrona County cancels schools for the second consecutive day due to snow

Natrona County School District students will have another snow day Tuesday, after a massive storm hit the area. The district closed schools Monday in light of a historic snowfall that blanketed much of central and eastern Wyoming.

“The majority of our schools are located in residential areas. These side streets are currently impassible to the majority of our parents/staff/students,” a news release from the district reads. “The drifts, impassable streets, and other weather conditions present a significant safety concern to the transportation of students and staff. The City of Casper is working as quickly as possible to keep major thoroughfares open, and it is not believed side streets will be cleared by the start of school (Tuesday).”

The National Weather Service is predicting between three and eight additional inches of snow Monday night. By Monday afternoon, light snow was again falling in Casper.

The district is still planning school Wednesday, according to the announcement. Accommodations will be made as needed for rural bus routes and special transportation.

