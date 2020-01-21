Natrona County graduation rate tops 80 percent as Kelly Walsh posts likely record high numbers

Tuesday's release is the first new data for Natrona County since its school board approved new goals to be met by 2024. Those benchmarks include a goal to have an 88 percent graduation rate for its three traditional schools -- Midwest, NC and KW -- and a 65 percent rate for Roosevelt.

The adjusted rate for NC, Midwest and KW was 83. 6 percent, putting it close the since-failed goal of hitting an 85 percent rate by 2019 (although that goal would've included Roosevelt). Still, it gives the district just four and a half points away from its goal with four years to spare.

That being said, high school principals have warned that the growth from here on out will be even more challenging. Originally, the school board had looked at an even higher graduation rate goal for 2024. But those aspirations were tempered by the principals, who said that much of the low-hanging fruit had been collected, and that the remaining at-risk students would be much more difficult to get across the stage.

Ideally, that's where Roosevelt's change will come in. Leaders there have been confident in it -- with several students there set to graduate this month -- but data won't be available to track its success for another year.