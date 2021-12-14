Natrona County parents join national outcry over books

A national discussion on which books should be available to school-aged kids has landed in Natrona County.

At a school board meeting on Monday night, seven district parents raised questions over books that cover topics including sex work and trafficking, race, poverty, gender and sexuality.

The parents read short excerpts from a handful of books to the trustees and called for the volumes to be taken out of school libraries.

Echoing concerns previously brought to libraries in Campbell County and schools in Laramie County, the parents said the books were “disturbing,” “disgusting” and part of a “fringe agenda” passed down from the federal government.

District spokesperson Tanya Southerland said Monday's meeting was the first time concerns had been brought up about the books in question.

While a few trustees agreed that the excerpts read at Monday’s meeting contained offensive content, they also said the decision to remove a book from school libraries can’t be made based on just a short passage.

“I think it is in part the responsibility of the parent to have these discussions with your kids, to be aware of what they’re reading,” Trustee Debbie McCullar said. “If the book is offensive, then bring it to us for censoring.”

The district has a defined process in place to review books flagged as potentially inappropriate or offensive, the trustees said. They encouraged parents with concerns to follow that procedure. According to the district's policies, someone wishing to challenge learning materials like books can file a formal request for reconsideration, which will be referred to the superintendent. A seven-person committee would then be appointed to review the request based on NCSD's guidelines.

Several parents said they believed that the books had been added to school libraries as a condition of receiving federal funding, or as part of a program called "social engineering." The district is still in the process of identifying which books are at issue, Southerland said, and can't say yet where the money for them came from. There is no curriculum in the district related to "social engineering," a term which most commonly refers to manipulation tactics like phishing used to obtain personal secure information, Southerland said in an email on Tuesday.

According to the district’s current budget, federal funds come to the district primarily through grants and are used to support low-income or homeless students, English learners, students with disabilities, professional development for teachers and administrators and technical education programs. This year and last, the district also received additional federal money from COVID-19 relief packages including the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan.

Federal dollars comprise roughly 13% of the district’s budget.

The books cited by parents on Monday include Ellen Hopkins’ “Traffick,” “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany Jackson and “Gender Queer,” a graphic novel by Maia Kobabe.

Several of Hopkins’ books have been targeted by parents in Laramie County School District No. 1, who said that their discussion of topics like drug use, sexual abuse, suicide and assault could be traumatizing to students or could plant dangerous ideas in their heads.

“A book is a safe space to explore that stuff,” Hopkins told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle last week, “and it’s a lot safer than the internet.”

LCSD officials said that the district does not plan on removing those books.

In Campbell County, community members have lodged complaints with the public library over around 30 books concerning queer topics, gender and sexuality. Starting in July, a small cohort associated with the Wyoming chapter of conservative anti-LGBTQ group MassResistance protested outside the library and at several board meetings over the books, which they stated were inappropriately presented to children.

A complaint over the books was lodged with the county’s sheriff, but an investigation into the allegations of disseminating obscene material found that no charges should be brought against the librarians.

“Gender Queer,” a memoir by a non-binary graphic novelist, has also become a subject of parental concern across the country. Kobabe, the author, said in a Washington Post opinion piece in October that the book has been contested by parents in Florida, Virginia, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Ohio, Washington and Texas.

A Bar Nunn mother told NCSD trustees on Monday that the book, which can reportedly be found at Dean Morgan Middle School, was pornographic because of its depictions of oral sex.

Another parent on Monday read a list of books that she suggested should be included in school libraries.

The list included the Bible and several works by conservative authors including “The Road to Serfdom” by Friedrich Hayek, “Black Rednecks and White Liberals” by Thomas Sowell, “Bad News: How Woke Media is Undermining Democracy” by Batya Ungar-Sargon and “BLM: The Making of a New Marxist Revolution” by Mike Gonzalez.

