Natrona County school board approves $230,000 asbestos settlement

The Natrona County school board approved a $230,000 payment Monday night to settle a pending asbestos lawsuit.

“The settlement is less than the exposure at trial, the district is not admitting liability,” Superintendent Steve Hopkins wrote in a memo to the school board asking that it approve the payment, “and by settling the district reduces the ultimate attorney fees and defense costs which could approach as high as one-half of the verdict value; exposure which cannot and will not be compensated by any third-party payor (sic).”

The details of the litigation are unclear. No active litigation is available in court documents. The memo says the exposure occurred at Kelly Walsh High, which was recently renovated. It also says “the plaintiff was that location engaged in work that could have led to exposure.”

The money will be tapped from the board’s priority funds.

The district has dealt with asbestos in other buildings. At Midwest Schools, which were closed for the 2016-17 school year because of a gas leak, a planned removal of asbestos was fast-tracked after flooding revealed the fibrous material that is often used in insulation.