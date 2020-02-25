Natrona County school board approves $230,000 asbestos settlement

The Natrona County school board approved a $230,000 payment Monday night to settle a pending asbestos lawsuit.
“The settlement is less than the exposure at trial, the district is not admitting liability,” Superintendent Steve Hopkins wrote in a memo to the school board asking that it approve the payment, “and by settling the district reduces the ultimate attorney fees and defense costs which could approach as high as one-half of the verdict value; exposure which cannot and will not be compensated by any third-party payor (sic).”
The details of the litigation are unclear. No active litigation is available in court documents. The memo says the exposure occurred at Kelly Walsh High, which was recently renovated. It also says “the plaintiff was that location engaged in work that could have led to exposure.”
The money will be tapped from the board’s priority funds.
You have free articles remaining.
The district has dealt with asbestos in other buildings. At Midwest Schools, which were closed for the 2016-17 school year because of a gas leak, a planned removal of asbestos was fast-tracked after flooding revealed the fibrous material that is often used in insulation.
In 2018, a car crashed into Crest Hill Elementary, revealing asbestos there. Grant Elementary, which was shuttered in June 2017 in the face of budget cuts and a laundry list of needed repairs, also needed asbestos removal.
Not all asbestos in buildings can cause serious side effects, and removal is a carefully controlled process. But exposure to asbestos can cause mesothelioma. According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease is “an aggressive and deadly form of cancer,” which is often incurable, though treatment does exist.
In many countries, asbestos use is banned completely. There is some regulation in the United States, though an attempted ban in the early 1990s was defeated in court.
Editor’s note: The reporter’s father has been involved in asbestos litigation for several decades.