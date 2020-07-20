Natrona County school board discusses reopening plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Natrona County School District’s proposed plan to return to in-person learning includes robotic cameras to aid remote instruction, the purchase of 45,000 cloth face masks and predictive models that anticipate entire schools shutting down due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The district’s Board of Trustees heard the plan during a work session Monday evening.

It was the first time holistic details were outlined in a public meeting, though elements of the draft — including the plan for resuming athletics — had already been published by the district.

The plan covered a gamut of issues, from how students will get to and from school to how they will eat their lunch. It also addressed how the district would respond to positive cases among students or staff members.

If either a staffer or student tests positive, they would need to isolate for 14 days and be asymptomatic for three days before returning to school. Students and staff who had "close contact" with the positive case would also need to isolate for 14 days.

The plan also models a scenario in which "there is an outbreak across multiple classrooms and grade levels of COVID-19 in a school setting."