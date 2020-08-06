Natrona County school board members advocate for hiring more nurses ahead of reopening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the Natrona County School District is preparing to reopen, its leaders are considering setting aside half a million dollars to hire several more nurses.

The district already has a staff of nurses, though roughly a third of its schools don't have a full-time provider in the building. Under a proposal discussed Wednesday, the board would tap one of its own piggy banks to pay for six new nurses, who would be used to better screen and handle potential coronavirus cases in the district's schools.

Though the board has disagreed — with each other and with public health officials — on how to respond to the pandemic, there was unanimous support for bringing in more nurses. If there was any point of disagreement, it centered around timing; school begins in a few weeks, but the proposal was the first the board had heard about beefing up health care workers.

Board member Dave Applegate asked for more study of the issue, particularly on funding it. That was another question: how to pay for the nurses, who would likely be kept on for just one year.