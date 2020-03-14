Natrona County School District announces new restrictions to prevent coronavirus spread

The Natrona County School District is increasing its efforts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus as cases continue to pop up in Wyoming.

In an announcement Saturday, the district said students with a fever of 99.5 degrees or higher, or symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath, should not come to school.

The school will contact their guardians and send them home otherwise. The district will also request the guardians contact a primary care provider or a public health hotline. The line is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 307-577-9892.

Additionally, the district is monitoring students and staff groups that have traveled out of Wyoming in the last week.

Students and staff who meet the following criteria will also be monitored:

Those who have traveled out of state or to an area affected by the virus in the last week;

Those with direct family members exhibiting the aforementioned symptoms.

The students and staff in question will be checked for fevers daily for two weeks following their travel or potential exposure. They will also be sent home and asked to contact a primary care provider or a public health hotline if they exhibit those symptoms.