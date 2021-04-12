Natrona County School District assesses virtual offerings

About 900 Natrona County students opted for virtual learning ahead of the 2020 fall semester — under 7% of the 13,000-member student body.

Still, it was a big change for the Natrona County School District’s online programming, which previously served fewer than 100 students a year. In a matter of weeks, the district hired new staff, researched online programs, bought millions in new technology (supported by federal dollars) and essentially stood up a new school.

The program had previously required only a few teachers. Right now, it staffs 35.

“We tapped on certain teachers, got requests, volunteers, we picked up everybody we could. We even hired a few retirees to come back and help us,” Director of Student Support Services Christopher Dresang told the school board Monday.

About 600 students are presently enrolled in the district’s virtual program. About 400 students are enrolled for the fall 2021 semester.

Board members and district administrators have said numerous times that while the scope of a remote program post-pandemic is unclear, they expect virtual school to stay. The district has formed an ad hoc committee to develop a plan for what that program could look like in the long term.