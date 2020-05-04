Natrona County School District braces for significant budget cuts as state economy slides

Jennings said that the cuts — the intermediate scenario would mean $39 in three years here — could not be absorbed via administrative cuts and position eliminations, which were used when the state cut funding a few years ago. The district closed five schools to save money over that time too.

In any discussion of budget cuts, the grim reality is that the district’s dollars are overwhelmingly spent on salary and benefits for its more than 2,000 employees. While the district avoided layoffs in 2017, it instituted an incentive for staffers to announce their retirements ahead of time. Dozens of positions were eliminated at the district’s central offices, and more granular budgets were cut.

There are, of course, caveats. The Legislature could approve new funding methods to make schools whole. The state is about to undertake recalibration — the process by which the education system is studied, designed and price tagged — and all signs point to a robust discussion about what schools offer in terms. Depending on what happens during recalibration — if the Legislature decides to require fewer things — there may be cuts that way. Education has a special place in Wyoming’s constitution, a place enshrined by state Supreme Court decisions that make broad-scale cuts legally tenuous.