Natrona County School District cancels all classes for Monday; police announce 'snow day'

City of Casper offices, facilities and non-emergency operations are closed Monday as well. There will be no city garbage services Monday, and snowplows will be limited to arterial streets.

"There is no unnecessary travel on City streets today," the city's Monday morning announcement said. "No calls will be taken to plow collector or residential streets."

All Casper College classes and activities have been canceled.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed its Casper offices Monday.

The town of Mills declared Monday a snow day. Only emergency services are in operation, and there is no trash pickup.

The Douglas and Glenrock senior centers are closed Monday.

The Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribal offices are closed Monday. The Fort Washakie Clinic is also closed.

Other school closings around the state include Fremont County School District No. 25, Lander Schools, Converse County School District No. 2, Fort Washakie High School, Central Wyoming College and Western Wyoming Community College, and Johnson County schools in Buffalo and Kaycee.

Sheridan County School District 1 and Teton County School District are on two-hour delayed starts. Sublette County School District No. 1 is not closed, but it said in an announcement it understands if students are late or unable to attend. The Buffalo location of Sheridan College opens at 10 a.m., but the college's operating hours are normal otherwise.