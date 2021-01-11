Natrona County School District could lose $18 million annually under state funding proposal

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For reference, he said in 2015, the district cut $12 million from the budget over three years. That resulted in 130 lost positions, which he said have not been reopened.

Jennings also proposed eliminating $1.5 million from a variety of school programs, including a 33% cut to the district’s school resource officer program, a 28% cut to a fund for out-of-district special education needs and the complete elimination of a program that gifts one book a month to students in kindergarten through the third grade.

Jennings explained the proposals aren’t final but added the majority of cuts identified in those programs come from surplus funding those accounts typically have.

The school foundation fund is how Wyoming upholds its legal obligation to provide every student an equal and “adequate” education. The program guarantees a degree of funding to every district in the state, depending on things like enrollment, transportation costs and special education needs.

As the second-largest school district in the state, the Natrona County School District receives a large sum from this program — just over $142 million in fiscal year 2020, or just under half the district’s budget.